FG, states, LGs hare N2.23trn FAAC Allocation for August

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has shared a total of N2.225 trillion among the Federal Government, states, and local government councils as revenue for August 2025.

The allocation was made at FAAC’s September meeting, chaired by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun.

The disbursement came from a gross revenue of N3.635 trillion. From the distributable pool, the Federal Government received N810.05 billion, states got N709.83 billion, and local governments collected N522.23 billion. Oil-producing states received N183.01 billion as 13per cent derivation.

The communiqué noted that Value Added Tax (VAT) contributed N722.62 billion, showing an increase of N34.68 billion compared to July. Of this, N672.90 billion was shared, with the Federal Government receiving N100.94 billion, states N336.45 billion, and LGs N235.52 billion.

Statutory revenue stood at N2.84 trillion, lower than July’s N3.07 trillion. After deductions for collection costs and transfers, N1.478 trillion was shared, with the Federal Government receiving N684.46 billion, states N347.17 billion, and LGs N267.65 billion. Oil-producing states got N179.31 billion as derivation.

Additionally, N33.69 billion from the Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) and N41.28 billion from exchange differences were distributed.

The communiqué highlighted increases in oil and gas royalties, VAT, and CET levies, while Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT), import duty, EMTL, company income tax, and excise duty recorded declines.

Mr. Edun commended the FAAC for its diligence, stressing that government reforms are yielding results. He urged prudent resource management, assuring Nigerians that “better days are ahead.”

