ATPN President promises stronger structures for tourism growth

The President of the Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN), Femi Fadina, has pledged to rebuild the organisation after more than two decades of dormancy, with a focus on compliance, member value and structural development.

Fadina made the pledge during a breakfast meeting with the Association of Nigerian Journalists and Writers of Tourism (ANJET) on Tuesday in Lagos.

The president, who was elected last November, said his goal was to ensure that ATPN delivered value to its members and represented their interests effectively.

Fadina outlined a three-pillar agenda for his tenure: capacity building for practitioners, organic growth of membership and corporate sponsorship.

“For me, compliance is a key factor. We cannot onboard practitioners who have not paid their dues or are not certified,” he said.

He noted that membership was open to practitioners certified by the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), the National Association of Nigerian Travel Agencies (NANTA), students pursuing tourism and traditional institutions that preserve cultural heritage.

The industry practitioners present at the event urged the president and his team to strengthen public visibility, improve communication and ensure that members derive tangible benefits from paying dues.

Drawing lessons from international tourism models from countries like Gambia, Fadina gave the assurance that ATPN would serve as a platform for advocacy, professional development and welfare.

“By this time next year, we expect to have a stronger structure in place, compliance across chapters and the right practitioners on board.

“Capacity building is non-negotiable and our members must see real value in belonging to this body,” he said.

