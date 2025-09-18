Anambra police arrest fake madman cultivating marijuana in Awka

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Wonders shall never end as the Anambra State Police Command arrested a 43-year-old man, Patrick Ojele, who claimed to be mentally unstable while secretly cultivating a marijuana farm in Awka for over two years now.

It was gathered that the Police Operatives attached to the Operations Department, Awka, nabbed the suspect during a routine patrol along the Awka–Enugu Expressway, near Ngozika Estate.

He later led the team to the hidden farm, where large quantities of weeds suspected to be cannabis sativa were recovered.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Tochukwu Ikenga (SP), disclosed to this correspondent that the Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, admitted that the arrest reflects the Command’s renewed strategy of cutting off criminal supplies by targeting drug dealers who embolden cultists and violent offenders.

He said the CP further directs that the suspect should be handed over to the Special Anti-Cultism Squad (SPACS), Enugwu-Ukwu, for discreet investigation to trace his buyers and dismantle the wider distribution network.

The CP, according to Ikenga, expressed satisfaction with the intensified efforts towards the war against cultism and causes that bulk of them emanate from hard drug addiction.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2