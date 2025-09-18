All On invests $1.5m in Hinckley E-Waste Recycling to advance battery circularity

COMFORT EKELEME

Hinckley E-Waste Recycling Limited, a leading e-waste recycling company in Nigeria, has secured a strategic equity investment of $1.5 million from All On, an impact investment company committed to accelerating access to clean energy in Nigeria.

This milestone investment will enable Hinckley to establish state-of-the-art Lithium-ion Battery Recycling and Reuse as well as Used Lead Acid Battery Recycling facilities, the first of their kind in Nigeria.

These facilities will address the growing global demand for solar batteries and the urgent need to manage electronic waste sustainably.

Also, the investment aligns with insights from the “Market Research on the Circular Economy of the Renewable Energy Sector in Nigeria”, a report sponsored by All On.

The report highlighted the environmental and health risks posed by improper disposal of solar components such as lithium-ion and lead-acid batteries and emphasized the need for commercially driven recycling initiatives to support a circular economy.

Chief Executive Officer, All On, Caroline Eboumbou said, “As Nigeria’s clean energy sector expands, so does the volume of electronic waste.

“Our investment in Hinckley is a direct response to the findings of our circular economy research and reflects our commitment to building a sustainable battery supply chain that supports local value creation, environmental stewardship, and inclusive growth,” she said.

Oluseye Bassir, Investment Manager at All On, added “Hinckley’s model addresses both the environmental hazards of e-waste and the economic opportunity in recycling.

“This investment will help ensure that mass adoption of renewable energy systems will not create serious pollution problems caused by poor disposal of batteries and other e-waste in Nigeria.

“This will help make the sector more sustainable.”Beyond environmental impact, the project is also expected to reduce the cost of solar products, generate employment, and foster ecosystem development in Nigeria’s clean energy and recycling sectors.

Also speaking, Adrian Clews, CEO at Hinckley Ewaste Recycling said, “Through this investment, we aim to strengthen our commitment to both environmental care and livelihood enhancement—shifting informal e-waste collection into organised systems and building recycling facilities that comply with global standards.

“Our goal is to manage Nigeria’s growing and increasingly complex e-waste stream safely, responsibly, and sustainably.

“At Hinckley, we recognise that enhancing e-waste recycling infrastructure could significantly reduce health and environmental risks and support the thousands of men and women who currently work in the waste collection sector,” Clews said.

