Afriland Towers fire: Sanwo-Olu sympathizes with FIRS, United Capital, others

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sympathised with immediate families, organisations and Lagosians who lost their loved ones and goods in Tuesday’s fire outbreak at Afriland Towers, a six-storey commercial building on Broad Street in the Lagos Island area of the State.

The Governor, who described the fire outbreak as unfortunate, said he is shocked by the ugly incident that claimed the lives of people and the destruction of properties.

Governor Sanwo-Olu commiserated with the management and staff of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and United Capital PLC, a financial and investment services firm, who lost four and six staff members, respectively, in the fire incident.

The Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, in a statement issued on Thursday, said the Governor, on behalf of the Lagos State Government, genuinely shares their grief.

He said: “The fire incident at Afriland Towers in Broad Street was worrisome and a significant loss to Lagos State Government, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), United Capital PLC and other companies and individuals, with property worth millions of Naira destroyed.

“It is with a heavy heart that I received news of the fire outbreak. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and the management and staff of all the organisations that lost their loved ones in the ugly incident. I wish the injured persons a speedy recovery.”

The Governor also expressed his deepest sympathies to traders at the Central Plaza, near Mandilas Market who also lost valuable assets and goods worth millions of Naira in the inferno that occurred at their market.

He pledged the government’s continued support for further prevention and arrest of such ugly incidents.

Sanwo-Olu also commended the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), Federal Fire Service, and other first responders for their swift response in extinguishing the fire and reducing the number of casualties.

