60.26% of candidates obtain 5 credits in Maths, English — NECO

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the results of the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) Internal, with 818,492 candidates, representing 60.26 per cent, scoring five credits and above, including Mathematics and English.

The Registrar and Chief Executive of NECO, Professor Ibrahim Dantani Wushishi, announced the release of the results at a news conference on Wednesday at the Council’s headquarters in Minna, Niger State.

The results were released exactly 54 days after the last written paper. The 2025 SSCE was conducted from Monday, 16 June, to Friday, 25 July, 2025, while the marking exercise took place from Thursday, 14 August, to Sunday, 31 August, 2025.

Wushishi disclosed that a total of 1,367,210 candidates, comprising 685,514 males and 681,696 females, registered for the examination, while 1,358,339, representing 680,292 males and 678,047 females, actually sat for it.

He noted that with the official release of the results, candidates could access their results on the NECO website (www.neco.gov.ng) using their examination registration numbers.

Wushishi stated that the number of candidates with five credits and above, irrespective of Mathematics and English, was 1,144,496, representing 84.26 per cent.

“Number of candidates that registered for the examination is 1,367,210, representing 685,514 males and 681,696 females.

The number of candidates who sat is 1,358,339, representing 680,292 males and 678,047 females.

Number of candidates with five credits and above, including Mathematics and English, is 818,492, representing 60.26 per cent.

Number of candidates with five credits and above, irrespective of Mathematics and English, is 1,144,496, representing 84.26 per cent,” he said.

The NECO boss also revealed that the number of candidates with special needs was 1,622. Out of this figure, 586 males and 355 females had hearing impairments, while 111 males and 80 females had visual impairments.

On examination malpractice, Wushishi noted that 3,878 candidates were involved in various forms of malpractice in the 2025 SSCE Internal, compared to 10,094 in 2024 , a reduction of 61.58 per cent.

He added:“During the conduct of the 2025 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), 38 schools were found to have been involved in whole-school (mass) cheating across 13 states. They will be invited to the Council for discussions, after which appropriate sanctions will be applied.

Similarly, nine supervisors : three in Rivers, one in Niger, three in the FCT, one in Kano, and one in Osun were recommended for blacklisting due to poor supervision, aiding and abetting, lateness, unruly behaviour, assault, and insubordination.

I also wish to draw your attention to a case in Lamorde Local Government Area of Adamawa State, involving eight schools affected by a communal clash that disrupted our examinations from 7 to 25 July, 2025. A total of 13 subjects and 29 papers were involved.

We have since commenced talks with the state government with a view to conducting the examinations for the affected schools.”

He further announced that, in view of the reviewed curriculum currently being implemented, NECO will henceforth conduct SSCE examinations on only 38 subjects. This, he said, will help reduce the waiting time for results.

Providing a breakdown of performance by states, Wushishi noted that Kano came top with 68,159 candidates, representing 5.02 per cent, scoring five credits and above including English and Mathematics.

Lagos came second with 67,007 candidates, representing 4.93 per cent, while Oyo placed third with 48,742 candidates scoring five credits and above including English and Mathematics.

The least-performing centre was Gabon, where no candidate scored five credits and above including English and Mathematics.

