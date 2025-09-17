Tinubu returns to Abuja from France

September 17, 2025
by Peter Anayo028

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday returned to Abuja after concluding his annual working vacation in Europe.

 

Tinubu arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and was received by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Governor Abdullahi Sule.

His Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, were also at the airport.

The Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed the President’s return in a statement issued on Monday.

He said Tinubu concluded his work vacation ahead of schedule and would resume official duties on Tuesday.

The President departed Nigeria on September 4 for France, intending to split his annual holiday between France and the United Kingdom.

During his stay in Paris, Tinubu held a private luncheon with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace.

Both leaders discussed bilateral cooperation and pledged to strengthen partnerships for mutual prosperity and global stability.

 

