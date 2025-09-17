The Wife “ Couple’s Forum on rekindling love in Marriage held in Lagos

L-r… Chief Coordinator “The wife” Dr Grace Dimanozie; Mother of the day, Former First lady of Lagos State, Dame Emmanuella Abimbola Fashola; Founder / Chairperson “ The wife” Dr Nkem Okoro; wife of the Former Deputy Governor of Lagos state, Justice Jumoke Pedro; during “ THE WIFE “ Couple’s Forum on rekindling love in Marriage held at Golden Gate Paradise ikoyi, Lagos on Saturday, I3/9/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r … Pastor Nduka Okoro, his wife, Founder / Chairperson “ The wife” Dr Nkem Okoro; wife of the Former Deputy Governor of Lagos state, Justice Jumoke Pedro; Mother of the day, Former First lady of Lagos State, Dame Emmanuella Abimbola Fashola and Chief Coordinator “The wife” Dr Grace Dimanozie.

L-r … Rev. Dr. (Mrs) Rosemary Ibeji; Founder / Chairperson, “ The wife” Dr Nkem Okoro; Mother of the day, Former First lady of Lagos State, Dame Emmanuella Abimbola; wife of the Former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Justice Jumoke Pedro.

L-r….Founder / Chairperson “ The wife” Dr Nkem Okoro, Chaplain General B.C.Dimanozie; Chief Coordinator “The wife” Dr Grace Dimanozie, Rev Dele Ajayi, Pastor (Mrs) Folashade Ajayi, Pastor Owen Nlekwuwa, Mrs Ngozi Nlekwuwa.

L-r… Pastor Owen Nlekwuwa, his wife, Mrs. Ngozi, received an award for thirty-five years of their marriage from husband of the Founder, “ The wife” Pastor Nduka Okoro.

L-r …Trustee of “ The wife” Dr Mrs Chinwe Okafor, her husband Arc Emma Okafor.

L-r… Chief Coordinator “The wife” Dr Grace Dimanozie; Revd Damilola Sanni, his wife Pastor (Mrs) Bolarinwa Sanni, received an award for their thirty years in marriage from the husband of the Founder “ The wife” Pastor Nduka Okoro.

L-r… Pastor Israel Abraham, his wife Dr Florence Abraham, Chaplain General B.C.Dimanozie, his wife, Chief Coordinator “The wife” Dr Grace Dimanozie; Mrs Catherine Anite and Mrs Chinyere Adeyemo.

L-r …Chief Coordinator “The wife” Dr Grace Dimanozie; Mr Adewale Olatunji, his wife Mrs Titilayo, received an award for their thirty years in marriage from the husband of the Founder “ The wife” Pastor Nduka Okoro.

Cross Section of members Cutting cake, during “ THE WIFE “ Couple’s Forum on rekindling love in Marriage held at Golden Gate Paradise Ikoyi, Lagos on Saturday, I3/9/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2