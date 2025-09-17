Rep. Atu urges FG, Enugu Govt to provide relief to Enugu flood victims

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Member Representing Enugu North and South Federal Constituency, Rep. Sam Atu, on Wednesday, urged the Federal and Enugu State Governments to provide relief materials to victims of flooding within the state.

The flood ravaged farmlands, animals and economic activities within the Obeagu axis of Ugwuaji community in Enugu South Local Government Area (LGA) and the Obinagu axis of Akpugo community in Nkanu West LGA after downpours at the weekend.

It was observed that the flood damaged part of the Federal power transmission infrastructure, thus tearing down sections of its perimeter fencing and sparking concerns over the safety and stability of the crucial facility.

Atu, in a statement issued to newsmen in Enugu, said that his thoughts and prayers are with the victims of last weekend’s flood at the boundary between Obeagu Ugwuaji and Akpugo communities.

He said, “I sympathise with those who lost their sources of livelihood.

“I am using this opportunity to call on the Federal Ministries of Works and Humanitarian Affairs to deal with this situation.

“This incident is becoming a ritual because every year, water will overflow at that point, leading to flooding.

“If the existing bridge is reconstructed, it will help manage this annual disaster.”

Reacting, a community leader, Chief Uchenna Okafor, said that the consequences of the flooding are widespread, adding that commuters who depend on this route had been left stranded.

According to Okafor, the torrential rains that fell two days earlier also devastated farmlands and we are struggling to recover from the shock and destruction.

“The communities are making urgent appeals to both the Enugu State and Federal Governments for immediate help.

“Residents are demanding relief materials for injured persons, farmers who lost livestock, and those whose farmlands and livelihoods have been destroyed,” he said.

Another resident, Mrs Ijeoma Ogbu, said that it was worrisome that the flooding struck right at the point where the road construction ends, just by the transmission power plant that provides electricity to the South-East.

Ogbu said, “Beyond crops, the flood dealt a devastating blow to livestock farmers.

“About 25 cattle, goats, and sheep belonging to a local herdsman were swept away by the raging waters — a heavy personal and economic loss for the farmer and the wider community.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2