NSCDC operatives arrest suspects for stealing in Ondo

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command, has arrested a suspect for stealing a Bajaj Motorbike.

The operatives acting on credible intelligence on September 10 2025, at Agbogbo area of Akure, arrested Aina Ayotomide, 28, of 10 Temidire Street, Nova Road, Ado Ekiti.

A wine coloured Bajaj motorbike was recovered from him at the point of arrest.

Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to stealing the motorbike at Nova School Area, Ado Ekiti and brought the bike to Akure in order to sell it.

He further admitted that he stole the bike so as to raise the ₦130,000 his sister gave to him, which, according to him, he had spent on Sportybet.

The owner of the bike, Mr Amire Tope who resides at Ado Ekiti, has since been alerted about the recovery of the bike and he has identified the same to be his.

Besides, one Tope Andrew, 30, of Olorunsogo, Yaba, Ondo was arrested on August 24, 2025 for forcibly entering a house at Adebayo compound, GRA, Ondo town and carted away solar lights, panels and unquantifiable iron metal scraps belonging to one Prince Adewole.

The suspect has confessed to the crime with the intention of selling the stolen items.

The suspects are currently in lawful custody and will be arraigned in court at the conclusion of the investigations.

