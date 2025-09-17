Massive laughter in Abuja as MC Papi’s Comedy ,Lifestyle holds October 26, Peruzzi, Broda Shaggi, others to perform

Plans are at top gear for the hosting of the 2025 edition of Comedy and Lifestyle with MC Papi, an event which promises to FCT residents doses of laughter, ABUJAPRESS reports.

Expected to perform at the long-awaited comedy show include Peruzzi, Broda Shaggi, Skalez, MC Monica, Craze Clown, MC Carrot, Abarie dot Com, Sarkin Dariya, Ukodo, MC Bob, ATM, Laff Doctor, Action, Short Family and several others.

Comedy and Lifestyle with MC Papi will take place on October 26, 2025 at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja where these notable entertainers will thrill guests.

The upcoming show is attracting massive buzz among entertainment lovers and stakeholders in the hospitality and entertainment industry. It is expected to be one of the best in the recent history of Abuja entertainment.

Ahead of this edition, tagged The Power of 3, MC Papi and his team have held talks with the management of Skyewise Group, one of the brands known for its ardent support for entertainment, to appreciate it for the consistent backing.

It could be recalled that for the second time in a row, Skyewise Group is emerging the headline sponsor of Comedy and Lifestyle.

MC Papi, who is also one of the brand ambassadors of Skyewise Group has enjoyed a close relationship with the company.

He was recently gifted a brand new car at the 10th anniversary celebration of the company in recognition of his efforts to give Skyewise Group visibility.

While receiving MC Papi and his team, the CEO of Skyewise Group, Dr. Elvis Abuyere thanked him for his modest contributions in giving the Abuja entertainment sector.

According to him, Abuja is gradually taking a place of pride in the entertainment field as a result of the sacrifices and sleepless nights MC Papi and his colleagues are making.

