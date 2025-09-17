Lagos Assembly condemns deployment of appointees without confirmation

The Lagos State House of Assembly has expressed strong condemnation over what it described as a continued trend of political appointees assuming offices without the mandatory confirmation of the House.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa said the practice must no longer be tolerated, citing that the Head of Service, Mr Bode Agoro, who continues to issue appointment letters without recourse to the Legislature, bears responsibility for this violation.

He stressed that such actions amount to “testing the powers of the House,” which cannot be tolerated.

He declared that the House will summon the Head of Service to appear and provide explanations, while also urging the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to direct the withdrawal of all letters issued to appointees who have not been duly confirmed by the House.

This emanated following a motion titled “Need for Government Appointees to appear before the House for Confirmation.”

Speaking on the motion, the Deputy Chief Whip, Hon. Setonji David, emphasized that sections 126 and 198 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as altered) clearly stipulate that certain public officers appointed by the Executive must not assume office until they have been screened and confirmed by the Legislature.

He warned that failure to observe this constitutional requirement undermines the principle of separation of powers and poses a threat to accountability and transparency in governance.

Supporting the motion, Hon. Desmond Elliot described the development as an insult to the authority of the House, stressing that no appointee or government institution should operate in defiance of the laws of Lagos State.

He noted that such practices diminish the relevance of legislative oversight and called for urgent intervention to restore order.

Hon. Sa’ad Olumoh observed that some agencies and parastatals have been operating freely without any legal framework guiding their activities.

He cautioned that such irregularities should not be tolerated in a State like Lagos, where due process and rule of law are the foundation of governance.

In his contribution, Hon. Stephen Ogundipe maintained that anyone aspiring to occupy public office must be prepared to undergo scrutiny by the House.

He emphasized that legislative confirmation is not a formality but a critical process to ensure that only individuals of competence, integrity, and good character hold public positions.

Hon. Kehinde Joseph, while lending his voice, expressed that such incidents had occurred several times in the past.

He insisted that repeated violations of the Constitution must attract sanctions, stressing that public officers who have assumed office or expended government funds without legislative confirmation must be held accountable. He added that erring agencies must refund money allegedly collected illegally.

Meanwhile, Hon. Rasheed Shabi lamented that many appointees do not respect the authority of the House or the laws of Lagos State. He condemned the issuance of appointment letters to individuals without due confirmation, describing it as a direct affront to the constitutional powers of the Legislature.

Speaker Obasa thereafter directed the Clerk of the House, Barr. Olalekan Onafeko to forward the resolution of the House to the Governor for appropriate remedies.

