September 17, 2025
Trending now

Supreme Court Judgement: Attestation of people’s mandate for Aiyedatiwa

NDDC: Peace is key to sustainable development in Niger Delta – Ogbuku

APC warns Atiku to stop instigating anarchy

Defense headquarters holds training on synergy for sustainable peace for journalists in…

Rep. Atu urges FG, Enugu Govt to provide relief to Enugu flood…

The Wife “ Couple’s Forum on rekindling love in Marriage held in…

Saudi authorities free 3 Nigerian pilgrims arrested for alleged drug trafficking

Ekwunife bows to pressure, apologises to Soludo, wife

Africa spends $120bn annually on Hydrocarbon Imports, as Lokpobiri insists continent must…

Lagos Assembly condemns deployment of appointees without confirmation

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Lagos Assembly asks Sanwo-Olu to create plan for LG legislatures’ financial autonomy

by Peter Anayo0171

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday called on the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to create a plan for local councils to manage their finances.

This move aims to strengthen democracy at the local level by granting councillors financial independence from the executive branch.

The Assembly’s resolution, led by Sani Okanlawon, emphasises a key issue: the current system where local government legislatures rely on the executive for funding. According to Okanlawon, this arrangement weakens the separation of powers and leaves councillors vulnerable to executive influence.

In response, the Assembly has directed its Committee on Local Government Administration to draft a law that would grant legislative councils financial autonomy.

The Speaker, Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa, who presided over the plenary, expressed concern about a separate but related issue, noting that some former council chairmen still maintain financial control.

He urged action to address this irregularity. Several other lawmakers, including Solomon Bonu, Desmond Elliot, and Akinsanya Nureni, also voiced their support for the motion, emphasising that financial autonomy is crucial for effective and independent governance.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Ogun Govt issues flood alert to residents

Peter Anayo

NSA slams Canada over visa denial to Nigeria’s Defence Chief, top military officers

Editor

Gov Abiodun’s visionary policies brought me back to Ogun State–Dangote

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO