Lagos Assembly asks Sanwo-Olu to create plan for LG legislatures’ financial autonomy

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday called on the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to create a plan for local councils to manage their finances.

This move aims to strengthen democracy at the local level by granting councillors financial independence from the executive branch.

The Assembly’s resolution, led by Sani Okanlawon, emphasises a key issue: the current system where local government legislatures rely on the executive for funding. According to Okanlawon, this arrangement weakens the separation of powers and leaves councillors vulnerable to executive influence.

In response, the Assembly has directed its Committee on Local Government Administration to draft a law that would grant legislative councils financial autonomy.

The Speaker, Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa, who presided over the plenary, expressed concern about a separate but related issue, noting that some former council chairmen still maintain financial control.

He urged action to address this irregularity. Several other lawmakers, including Solomon Bonu, Desmond Elliot, and Akinsanya Nureni, also voiced their support for the motion, emphasising that financial autonomy is crucial for effective and independent governance.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2