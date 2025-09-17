Kenyon International Celebrates 10 Years of Excellence, Charts Bold Future for Nigeria’s Energy Industry

Kenyon International, a leading indigenous oil and gas servicing company, celebrated its 10th anniversary on September 12, 2025, at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos. This milestone event showcased the company’s significant contributions to the nation’s oil and gas sector over the past decade, as well as its ambitious vision for the future amid ongoing global discussions about energy transition.

The celebration drew high-profile dignitaries, including former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah, alongside government representatives, industry leaders, and academics. Their presence underscored Kenyon’s influence and the importance of its call for Nigeria to chart its own course in unlocking energy access through reinvigorated brownfield development.

Commenting on the milestone, Kenyon International’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Victor Ekpenyong, reflected on the company’s journey from its founding in 2015 to becoming a trusted partner in Nigeria’s energy industry. He underscored Kenyon’s pivotal role in the country’s resurgence in oil production, citing interventions in brownfield assets, deployment of modern homegrown and foreign technologies, and the ability to leverage divestment opportunities to restore production.

“Today, Nigeria produces over 1.5 million barrels of oil per day and that continues to grow. We are proud that Kenyon has been part of this progress. Our mission is to continue reviving idle and ‘dead’ wells, introduce flexible evacuation technologies, and ultimately help Nigeria surpass 3 million barrels per day,” Dr. Ekpenyong stated.

“I believe that Nigeria’s hydrocarbons are the backbone of our industrial growth”, he added. “Our vision at Kenyon is to harness these resources responsibly by investing in technologies that allow us to process them locally, reduce dependence on exports, and create real opportunities for our people. This is how we intend to build energy security today while preparing for the cleaner alternatives of tomorrow”.

Looking ahead, he emphasised that Kenyon’s focus for the next decade will be innovation and collaboration, particularly in addressing production and evacuation challenges. He spotlighted the company’s deployment of Interwell MSAS technology, which restored more than 7,000 barrels per day without production disruption, delivering over 2 million barrels to date.

The event also featured industry commendations. Francis Nwaochei, Chairman of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Council, applauded Kenyon as a top supporter of SPE’s vision, particularly in advancing technology dissemination and youth development. “Kenyon has truly distinguished itself, not just through technical excellence but through a genuine commitment to people and industry growth.

“Their support has helped us empower students, professionals, and the wider community, and I am confident that they will keep raising the bar for innovation and excellence in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry,” he remarked.

As part of its anniversary initiatives, Kenyon International awarded scholarships to outstanding university students, reinforcing its commitment to youth empowerment and capacity building in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

Kenyon International is an indigenous oilfield service company established in 2012, specialising in well intervention, completion, and control solutions. Providing services such as drilling completion support, wellhead maintenance, idle well management, and emergency blowout response, Kenyon has a proven track record in restoring production, including stabilising collapsing wells. Recognised as a trusted first responder for well emergencies in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, the company operates to ISO 9001:2015 standards, with a focus on safety, technical excellence, and local content development.