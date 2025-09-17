Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos State inauguration of New Executive , Swearing in Ceremony of New Excos held in Lagos

L-r …Grand Patron Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, Chairman of the occasion, High Chief Innocent Nwaogwugwu; President General Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos (ISCL) Chief Sunday Udeh been Decorated by Outgoing President General (ISCL)High Chief Sunday Eze; Chairman Board of Trustees (ISCL) Dr Jonathan Nnaji, during the inauguration of New Executive and swearing-in Ceremony of the New Excos held in Lagos on I4/9/2025…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r …Outgoing President General, Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, (ISCL)High Chief Sunday Eze; Chairman Board of Trustees (ISCL) Dr Jonathan Nnaji; Grand Patron (ISCL), High Chief Innocent Nwaogwugwu; President General Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos (ISCL) Chief Sunday Udeh, Igbo Leader in APC Lagos. Chief Anslem Njoku.

L-r …Outgoing President General, Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, (ISCL)High Chief Sunday Eze; Chairman Board of Trustees (ISCL) Dr Jonathan Nnaji; Grand Patron (ISCL), High Chief Innocent Nwaogwugwu; President General Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos (ISCL).Chief Sunday Udeh, Apex Leader Ndigbo in APC, Engr Joe Igbokwe, Women Leader (ISCL), Chief (Mrs) Chinyere Eze.

R-L … Chairman Board of Trustees (ISCL) Dr Jonathan Nnaji, raising the hands of the President General Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos (ISCL).Chief Sunday Udeh.

L-r …Chairman of Council of Ndieze and Ezendigbo in Ijegun and Ijedodo kingdoms, Eze Chika Nwokedi; State Chairman ADC Lagos, Hon George Ashiru and others.

L-r …HRH Ezesinachi Ndigbo in Lagos, Eze (Pastor) Okey Anorue; his wife Lolo Pat Anorue; Eze Igbo Surulere Eze Dr Jossy Egwuatu, the first Eze igbo.

Women Leader (ISCL) Chief (Mrs) Chinyere Eze presenting the kolanut with her group.

L-r …Grand Patron (ISCL), High Chief Innocent Nwaogwugwu; former President General (ISCL) Chief Chris Ekwilo; Women Leader (ISCL) Chief (Mrs) Chinyere Eze with her Certificate; Oba Ojoto and Chief Leo Okafor.

L-r …Grand Patron (ISCL), High Chief Innocent Nwaogwugwu; Deputy President General (ISCL) Engr Chuks Odimegwu; receiving his Certificate from Chairman Board of Trustees (ISCL) Dr Jonathan Nnaji.

L-r…Daughter of women Leader Chinenye Eze, her mother, Chief (Mrs) Chinyere Eze, a Human rights activist, Chief Dr. Chinyere Okpe.

L-r… H.R.H.. Elder T.E Nwanoro, Eze Dr Ochiagha Udezoh and Chairman of Council of Ndieze and Ezendigbo in Ijegun and Ijedodo kingdoms, Eze Chika Nwokedi.

L-r… Elder Chima Akoma, Lady Ugwu Ijeoma Mabel and Chief (Mrs) Nnenna Eluwa.

L-r …President General Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos (ISCL)Chief Sunday Udeh, Apex Leader Ndigbo in APC, Engr Joe Igbokwe, Women Leader (ISCL), Chief (Mrs) Chinyere Eze, Deputy CSO, Chief Francis Obiadika, Chairman of Council of Ndieze and Ezendigbo in Ijegun and Ijedodo kingdoms, Eze Chika Nwokedi.

L-r …Grand Patron (ISCL), High Chief Innocent Nwaogwugwu; Igbo Leader in APC, Lagos Chief Anslem Njoku (both middle) and other Members of ISCL.

Cross Section of the members of (ISCL) taking their Oath during the inauguration of the New Executive and Swearing-in Ceremony of the New Excos held in Lagos on I4/9/2025…PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

