Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos State inauguration of New Executive , Swearing in Ceremony of New Excos held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0267

L-r …Grand Patron Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos,  Chairman of the occasion, High Chief Innocent Nwaogwugwu; President General Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos (ISCL)  Chief Sunday Udeh been Decorated by Outgoing President General (ISCL)High Chief Sunday Eze; Chairman Board of Trustees (ISCL) Dr Jonathan Nnaji, during the inauguration of New Executive and swearing-in Ceremony of the New Excos held in Lagos on I4/9/2025…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r …Outgoing President General, Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos,   (ISCL)High Chief Sunday Eze; Chairman Board of Trustees (ISCL) Dr Jonathan Nnaji; Grand Patron (ISCL), High Chief Innocent Nwaogwugwu; President General Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos (ISCL) Chief Sunday Udeh, Igbo Leader in APC Lagos. Chief Anslem Njoku.

L-r …Outgoing President General, Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos,   (ISCL)High Chief Sunday Eze; Chairman Board of Trustees (ISCL) Dr Jonathan Nnaji; Grand Patron (ISCL), High Chief Innocent Nwaogwugwu; President General Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos (ISCL).Chief Sunday Udeh, Apex Leader Ndigbo in APC, Engr Joe Igbokwe, Women Leader (ISCL), Chief (Mrs) Chinyere   Eze.

R-L … Chairman Board of Trustees (ISCL) Dr Jonathan Nnaji, raising the hands of the  President General Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos (ISCL).Chief Sunday Udeh.

L-r …Chairman of Council of Ndieze and Ezendigbo in Ijegun and Ijedodo kingdoms, Eze Chika Nwokedi; State Chairman ADC Lagos, Hon  George Ashiru and others.

L-r …HRH Ezesinachi  Ndigbo in Lagos, Eze (PastorOkey Anorue;  his wife  Lolo Pat  Anorue;  Eze Igbo Surulere Eze Dr Jossy Egwuatu, the first Eze igbo.

Women Leader (ISCL) Chief (Mrs) Chinyere   Eze presenting the kolanut with her group.

L-r …Grand Patron (ISCL), High Chief Innocent Nwaogwugwu;  former President General (ISCL) Chief Chris Ekwilo; Women Leader (ISCL) Chief (Mrs) Chinyere   Eze with her Certificate; Oba Ojoto and  Chief Leo Okafor.

L-r …Grand Patron (ISCL), High Chief Innocent Nwaogwugwu; Deputy President General  (ISCL) Engr Chuks Odimegwu; receiving his Certificate from Chairman Board of Trustees (ISCL) Dr Jonathan Nnaji.

L-r…Daughter of women Leader Chinenye  Eze, her mother, Chief (Mrs) Chinyere   Eze, a Human rights activist, Chief Dr. Chinyere Okpe.

L-r… H.R.H.. Elder T.E Nwanoro, Eze Dr  Ochiagha Udezoh and Chairman of Council of Ndieze and Ezendigbo in Ijegun and Ijedodo kingdoms, Eze Chika Nwokedi.

L-r… Elder Chima Akoma, Lady  Ugwu Ijeoma Mabel and Chief (Mrs) Nnenna Eluwa.

L-r …President General Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos (ISCL)Chief Sunday Udeh, Apex Leader Ndigbo in APC, Engr Joe Igbokwe, Women Leader (ISCL), Chief (Mrs) Chinyere Eze, Deputy CSO, Chief Francis Obiadika, Chairman of Council of Ndieze and Ezendigbo in Ijegun and Ijedodo kingdoms, Eze Chika Nwokedi.

L-r …Grand Patron (ISCL), High Chief Innocent Nwaogwugwu; Igbo Leader in APC, Lagos Chief Anslem Njoku  (both middle)  and other Members of ISCL.

Cross Section of the members of (ISCL) taking their Oath during the inauguration of the New Executive and Swearing-in Ceremony of the New Excos held in Lagos on I4/9/2025…PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

