I remain loyal to PDP – Adeleke denies joining ADC

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has reaffirmed his loyalty to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), debunking claims that he is planning to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Adeleke, in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, described the report as false and a ploy by political opponents fearful of his growing popularity to sow confusion among the people.

Adeleke said his focus remains on delivering dividends of democracy to Osun residents who gave him their mandate three years ago, while also working with PDP leaders to strengthen the party ahead of next year’s election.

He maintained that those behind the rumours were unsettled by the unsolicited endorsements he continues to enjoy from across the state, urging the public to disregard the speculation.

The statement partly reads: “those behind the latest round of misinformation are trying to latch on to the huge goodwill that Governor Adeleke enjoys with Osun people to sway support.

The series of unsolicited endorsements of Governor Adeleke is rattling those afraid of the will of the people.

“We therefore urge the public to discountenance any report linking Governor Adeleke with a defection move as such is entirely false.

“Members and supporters of the Governor are enjoined not to succumb to the fake news millers and instead, focus their efforts on mobilizing votes for his re-election bid under the PDP.

“As a man of the people, Governor Adeleke recognises the overwhelming goodwill and confidence that Osun people have in the PDP and his leadership.

His Excellency is not and will not go against the will of the people.”

