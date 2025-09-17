Ekwunife bows to pressure, apologises to Soludo, wife

… Says initial article didn’t come from her

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Deputy Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Uche Ekwunife, has tendered apologies to the Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo and the First Lady of the state, Dr. Nonye Soludo, for the malicious statements she made against the duo.

The apology is coming barely 2 days after the First Lady issued a 72 days ultimatum to her to apologise or be ready to face the law, saying that she had already put her lawyer on notice.

Ekwunife, who had been engaged in verbal war with the governor and his wife in the past few days also apologized to the general public who may have been affected by the altercations.

The apology was contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser, Media & Publicity to her Campaign organization, Tony Ezike.

Ekwunife also called on her supporters to avoid any media writing that may suggest an altercation with the First Family or any other person.

The statement titled, “EKWUNIFE CAMPAIGN ORGANIZATION DISOWNS AND CONDEMNS MALICIOUS ARTICLE ASSOCIATED WITH HER”, reads:

“The attention of Sen. Uche Ekwunife, the Anambra All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy Governorship Candidate, has been drawn to an article falsely attributed to her camp, alleging that Mrs. Nonye Soludo, the wife of the Anambra State Governor, had children for Chief Chris Uba.

Not from me

Sen. Uche Ekwunife categorically states that although she has been maligned, defamed, and disparaged by the Governor’s media team, the said publication did not emanate from her or her camp.

“She further wishes to apologize to the Governor, his wife, and the general public who may have been affected by the altercations of the past few days.

“Sen. Ekwunife calls on her supporters to remain focused and avoid any media writing that may suggest altercation with the First Family or any other person as she continues with her campaigns.”

