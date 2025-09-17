DAPPMAN responds to Dangote Refinery: A Call For Facts, Not Distortion

The Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) categorically rejects the misleading and factually incorrect statements made by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery in its press release of 15 September 2025.

As an association representing legitimate depot owners and marketers in Nigeria’s deregulated downstream sector, we are compelled to correct the record and address claims that threaten the integrity of our industry, mislead the public, and undermine regulatory confidence.

NUPENG Strike Allegation: False and Baseless

The refinery’s claim that DAPPMAN sponsored NUPENG suggests a fundamental lack of understanding of how Nigeria’s downstream ecosystem works. Stakeholders such as NUPENG, NARTO, PETROAN, MEMAN, IPMAN, and DAPPMAN are independent entities, each with distinct roles and interests. DAPPMAN does not control labour unions or other industry associations and has no business interfering in their decisions.

DAPPMAN did not sponsor or support NUPENG’s proposed industrial action. Our role has been one of de-escalation, focused on averting disruption to fuel supply and national mobility.

Market Pricing: Not a Dangote-Driven Outcome

The recent reductions in pump prices are primarily the result of:

A stronger naira (₦1,500–₦1,550/$ since Q1 2025), supported by the fiscal and monetary reforms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

Declining international crude prices (Brent crude fell from $92 to $76 per barrel)

Market deregulation and improved FX liquidity under the current administration

Dangote’s Exports Thrive in Open Markets, Why Not Nigeria?

The Dangote Refinery has, in recent times, successfully exported refined petroleum products to the United States and other countries with well-established refining capacity and competitive supply chains. These markets, despite having robust domestic production, remain open to external suppliers in the interest of supply diversity and market efficiency. If such countries had adopted restrictive trade practices, these export opportunities would not have existed. This underscores the global value of open, competitive supply chains, a principle Nigeria must uphold, not abandon.

Round-Tripping Accusations: Misleading

Allegations that Nigerian marketers import Dangote-refined products from Togo are both misleading and ironic. For clarity, Offshore Lome is a recognized West African (WAF) trading hub, not a blending plant, as some commentators have suggested. Just

as the Dangote Refinery is a refinery and not a factory, Offshore Lome is a trading point where cargoes are exchanged, not processed.

Pricing “Offshore Lome” reflects international market transactions and is not the same as retail pricing within Lome, Togo.

It is, in fact, the Dangote Refinery that offers discounts of over $40/MT to foreign traders while denying Nigerian marketers access to coastal vessel loading and restricting them to gantry-only lifting. This restrictive access and pricing structure create the very arbitrage opportunity the refinery now criticizes.

Product Quality Allegations: A Double Standard

Dangote’s claims that DAPPMAN members import fuels with sulphur levels above 50ppm contradict its own operational record. The refinery itself applied for waivers from NMDPRA to distribute high-sulphur products, in direct contravention of PIA Section 317(11).

We challenge the refinery to publicly deny this.

Supply Volume Claims: NMDPRA Holds the Record

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) maintains daily logs of loading and dispatch volumes across all depots and terminals, including Dangote.

Claims about “actual consumption” volumes are outside the refinery’s jurisdiction. If Dangote seeks credibility, it should open its production and dispatch records to independent audit.

DAPPMAN maintains that the refinery currently supplies no more than 35% of national consumption.

Market Structure: There is No Shortcut to Scale

DAPPMAN members operate hundreds of depots and thousands of filling stations across Nigeria. NARTO manages a fleet of over 30,000 trucks.

This national infrastructure cannot depend on a single supply source or be replaced by a one-location refinery. Attempts to do so signal a deliberate push toward monopolization.

We reject statements that belittle the infrastructure and investment of marketers and distributors as “mere assets.” Such remarks are disrespectful to the hundreds of billions invested by Nigerian entrepreneurs over decades.

Every player in the value chain, refiners, bulk traders, depot operators, transporters, and retailers, has a defined and vital role. Demanding that marketers build refineries betrays a lack of understanding of modern petroleum economies.

CNG Trucks and Road Safety: Proceed with Caution

While DAPPMAN supports the introduction of CNG trucks as a cleaner energy initiative, safety cannot be compromised. The Dangote Group has a well-documented history of fatal road crashes linked to poorly trained or unsupervised drivers. Only weeks ago, Nigerians mourned the lives lost in tragic accidents involving Dangote cement trucks across multiple states.

Adding 4,000 new trucks to Nigeria’s already strained road network without mandatory training, retraining, and safety audits only heightens the risk of further tragedies, this time involving highly flammable petroleum products.

We therefore call on the FRSC, insurance industry, and relevant regulators to conduct a comprehensive audit of Dangote’s transport operations and road safety record. Mandatory driver vetting and retraining must be a precondition before widespread deployment of these trucks.

Residents along major corridors, such as the Lekki-Epe Expressway, are already experiencing worsening congestion and road wear due to increased truck traffic. Without immediate intervention, the risks to lives, property, and public infrastructure will escalate.

Disparaging Regulators: A Dangerous Narrative

Dangote’s statements implicitly accuse NMDPRA, Customs, and border agencies of regulatory failure.

This not only undermines public confidence in these institutions but poses a subtle threat to the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration’s reform agenda. The administration has supported deregulation and competition. DAPPMAN supports these reforms fully. The refinery’s actions suggest a preference for protectionism and dominance.

Allegations of Product Diversion: Produce Evidence or Retract

We challenge Dangote Refinery to present verifiable evidence that DAPPMAN members are diverting products to neighbouring countries.

Smuggling is a national security matter. If any member is complicit, let the relevant agencies act.

We issue a 7-day ultimatum to the refinery to either retract this allegation or provide documented proof. If neither occurs, we reserve the right to seek legal redress.

We Demand Fair Competition, Not Monopolies

DAPPMAN does not seek conflict. We seek a petroleum market where:

All players follow the same rules

Consumers benefit from efficiency and choice

Supply is diversified, safe, and competitive

We will resist any attempt to create a monopoly masked as patriotism.

The Nigerian public, regulators, and media must remain vigilant and hold all market actors accountable to the same standards of transparency, fairness, and operational excellence.

Signed:

Management

Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria