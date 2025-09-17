Afriland Towers fire: We lost 4 senior employees, FIRS mourns

.As Elumelu regrets loss of UBA staff, says “I’m shattered

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

The management and staff of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) have been thrown into deep mourning and grief over the death of four staff members in the fire incident at Afriland Towers located on Broad Street, Lagos, on Tuesday.

The deceased staff were working at one of the two FIRS offices housed on the sixth and seventh floors of the towers when the tragedy struck.

A statement by Dare Adekanmbi, Special Adviser on Media to the FIRS chairman, gave the names of the affected staff as Mrs. Ekelikhostse George (Assistant Director), Mr. David Sunday-Jatto (assistant director), Mrs. Nkem Onyemelukwe (senior manager) and Mr. Peter Ifaranmaye (manager).

“It is with a heavy heart that FIRS announces the tragic loss of four of its staff members during the fire incident at Afriland Towers, Broad Street, Lagos, on Tuesday.

“FIRS is one of the tenants occupying the Towers with our Medium Tax Audit and Onikan Emerging Tax Office housed on the sixth and seventh floors.

“Our Security and Safety officials quickly mobilized and contacted the fire service as soon as they were alerted. On getting to the scene, thick dark smoke was already billowing out of the building.

“The Management and entire staff are in deep shock and sorrow over the development. They offer their condolences to the grieving families and are in touch with the families of our departed colleagues whose commitment to excellence, dedication and professionalism were never in doubt. We will provide all the necessary support at this trying time.

“We are working in collaboration with all relevant agencies in Lagos to get to the root cause of the unfortunate incident. While this is going on, we will be reviewing safety measures across FIRS offices in both rented and owned buildings nationwide,” the statement said.

Also, the Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu, disclosed that United Bank for Africa (UBA) staff members died in the fire outbreak at Afriland Towers in the Lagos Island area of Lagos State.

The fire incident occurred on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

Elumelu’s statement is reproduced verbatim and in extenso here under: “I am shattered by yesterday’s devastating incident at Afriland Towers that took the lives of our dear colleagues.

“No words can capture the magnitude of this loss — not for their families who loved them, not for the friends who valued them, and not for those of us who worked beside them.

“Yesterday was a stark reminder of what truly matters: our irreplaceable people, those who walk through our doors each day and share our mission.

“I learnt of this on my way to the US, enroute to New York for UNGA. I have cut short my trip to return to Lagos as a mark of respect to our lost colleagues.

“As we navigate this grief, I urge you all to reach out to those who are receiving care.

“In the coming days, we will convene colleagues in a memorial to honour the memories of the departed, as we provide support to their families.

“I also want to thank all those who supported in one way or the other, from emergency responders and first aid workers to members of the public who showed courage and compassion.

“A minute’s silence will be observed today at12:00 noon, WAT, across all our group companies.

“May this never happen again in our Group. May the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace.”