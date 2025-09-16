We’re positioning Lagos to meet Tinubu’s vision of $1trn economy- Sanwo-Olu

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, gave assurance that the State Development Plan (2052) is a strategic national asset which aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s ambitious goal of transforming Nigeria into a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

Sanwo-Olu made the declaration while delivering a keynote address at the First Distinguished Lecture of 2025 organized by the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) in Lagos, declaring that Lagos has all it takes to turn Nigeria into a global power in a couple of years to come.

The lecture titled “Lagos, Nigeria 2030: Projections of a World Power” marked the first in the institute’s series to be delivered by a sitting governor of Lagos State.

The high-profile event brought together diplomats, scholars, civil society leaders, and policymakers to explore Nigeria’s strategic direction and global relevance in the years ahead.

Speaking on the state’s long-term vision, Governor Sanwo-Olu stated: “Our 30-year development plan is anchored on four cardinal pillars: a Thriving Economy, Modern Infrastructure, a Human-Centric City, and Effective Governance.

“It eloquently articulates our ambition to become Africa’s Model Mega City and a Global Economic and Financial Hub that is safe, secure, functional and productive.”

He reiterated that Lagos, as Nigeria’s commercial capital and subnational economic leader, is well-positioned to drive the realization of Tinubu’s trillion-dollar economy vision, adding that synergy between national and subnational strategies is critical for sustainable development.

Sanwo-Olu also highlighted how Lagos’ developmental trajectory mirrors key national economic frameworks, including Vision 2010, Vision 2020, and the Nigeria Agenda 2050, which all aim to elevate Nigeria to the ranks of the world’s leading middle-income economies.

“Lagos’ development agenda aligns seamlessly with national goals, providing a model for transformative governance, innovation, and competitiveness,” he said.

The Governor reaffirmed Tinubu’s major targets by 2030, such as; growing Nigeria’s economy to $1 trillion; ending gas flaring in line with the Paris Climate Agreement and generating one-third of electricity from renewable energy sources.

Sanwo-Olu provided a multi-dimensional definition of global power that goes far beyond military strength.

“I would define global power as being essentially multi-dimensional, combining economic power, diplomatic and geopolitical clout, technological capacity, cultural and soft power, military and defence strength, demography, and resource abundance,” he said.

While arguing that the tools of global influence have shifted, Sanwo-Olu stressed that investments in technology, innovation, infrastructure, and human development are essential to secure Nigeria’s place among global powers.

He called for closer collaboration across federal, state, and local levels, urging that cities must lead the charge in shaping Nigeria’s transformation story.

In his welcome address, Director-General of the NIIA, Professor Eghosa Osaghae, described the lecture as historic, noting that it was the first Distinguished Lecture of the year and the first ever by a sitting Lagos Governor.

“There are very few global powers and Lagos ranks high among them,” Prof. Osaghae said, citing the city’s population of over 22 million as a compelling metric of its global relevance.

He declared that Lagos qualifies as Africa’s growth centre, praising the city as a melting pot of civilization, enterprise, and commercial dynamism. “There are five cities named Lagos in the world, but Nigeria’s Lagos is the flagship in terms of development and its potential to lead globally,” he said.

The DG highlighted Lagos’ leadership across several sectors, including civil society movements, judiciary reforms, and economic vibrancy, calling it a “model city and a hub for the entire universe of humanities.”

Osaghae revealed that Governor Sanwo-Olu had accepted to endow a Foreign Policy School at the NIIA. “Let me gladly tell us that today, His Excellency, the Governor of Lagos has accepted our invitation to endow the Nigeria Institute of International Affairs’ new foreign policy school. Very soon, you will be welcome to the H.E. Babajide Sanwo-Olu School of International Affairs,” he announced to the admiration of the audience.

