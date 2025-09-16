Plateau empowers 250 youths with laptops, industrial machines for self reliance

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

About 250 youths from Plateau State benefited from the Government skills acquisition empowerment scheme as they got brand new Emel product industrial sewing machines and high-power (HP) Core i5 touchscreen laptops to enhance their means of livelihoods.

Daily Champion reports that the first batch of 250 beneficiaries, cutting across the 17 local government areas of Plateau underwent rigorous skills acquisition training on ICT, leather work, and fashion design for two weeks as the second batch of participants commenced training in earnest.

A one-month skills for wealth entrepreneurship programme targeted at equipping Plateau youths with requisite knowledge in technology innovation and self-sufficiency was spearheaded by the state ministry of youths and sports development.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony of the first batch and the commencement of the second batch at the National Youth Centre, Lamingo, Jos North LGA, the Honourable Commissioner, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Ibrahim Musa Ashoms tasked beneficiaries not to despise the days of little beginnings.

“We have trained them in ICT, leather works, and fashion design. We hope they will go back to their communities and make impact.

This is government-driven impact. The land is green, and the time is now for good governance.

It is also time for Plateau youths to develop skills and master trades. We are happy they have complied and completed this phase.

“I know the microeconomic environment will be boosted by their activities. At the end of the day, we will have people making money, contributing to the economy of Plateau State and Nigeria at large.

His Excellency has taken 1,000 youths to BACFAM, given them exposure at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPPS), and taken another group to the National Defence College.

We are exposing our youths to the right environment and experiences, so they will be at par with their peers across Nigeria and the world.

This is a noble project, and we are happy it is happening in our time,” Ashoms stated.

He further explained that Governor Caleb Mutfwang ensured that a supplementary budget of 2 billion Naira was passed by the House of Assembly, strictly for youth empowerment.

“Beyond that, government has gone into an agreement with a bank—the government will provide 2 billion naira, and the bank will match it with another 2 billion, making 4 billion naira available for Plateau youths to establish businesses.

We know what our youths have gone through, and there is no better time to empower them than now.”

The North Central zonal coordinator of the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, Mrs.Deborah Pitmang, confirmed that since inception, this is the first time Plateau state government is taking advantage of the facility to train youths.

“The Federal Government has been running programmes here, bringing participants from Lagos, Maiduguri, and across all six geopolitical zones.

They come here, they are trained here, and then they return to their states. But being a daughter of the soil, I have always asked myself: why should people come from far away to benefit, while our own young people on the Plateau are left out?

I want to inform you that this is the very first time Plateau State has fully participated in this Centre.”

Also speaking, one of the beneficiaries, Peter Daboer, showered gratitude on Governor Mutfwang, youths and sports commissioner, Ibrahim Ashoms, acknowledged the programme has not only opened doors of opportunities, but has also rekindled the hopes and dreams of participants.

“It has been a pivotal experience, equipping us with the skills, knowledge, and confidence necessary to excel in our chosen fields and contribute to the economic growth and development of our communities, Plateau State and the nation at large.”

