Osun 2026: NIWA boss vows to tackle infra deficit

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and a governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Bola Oyebamiji, has assured residents that addressing infrastructural deficits across the state would top his agenda if given the mandate in 2026.

Addressing newsmen in Osogbo on Monday, Oyebamiji revealed that during his consultation tour across more than 21 Local Governments, he observed widespread decay in public infrastructure.

He further expressed delight at the support he has received from party faithful and residents during the consultations, noting that the people of Osun are eager for a political shift from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) back to the APC.

His words, “I’ve moved around over twenty-one local governments to consult, and I discovered and deduced that there are a lot of infrastructural deficits in Osun. I want to let my people in Osun know that I’m going to address that.

“I have to tell you that I’m overwhelmed. I’m seriously encouraged by the preparation of our people. They have prepared to take the government from the PDP to the APC.

“They want that shift, and I’ve seen that the APC people have worked so hard. They love Ambo, and they want Ambo to take over from the present government, and we won’t disappoint them.

“We will work hard to justify our rating present. And by the time our leaders decide on who to run, all the aspirants have agreed that we will join hands together to support whoever our elders pick.”

