September 17, 2025
Trending now

UBA hosts global leaders at UNGA 2025, launches whitepaper on unlocking Africa’s…

Tinubu returns to Abuja from France

We’re positioning Lagos to meet Tinubu’s vision of $1trn economy- Sanwo-Olu

Anambra 2025: Ozigbo boasts of winning Soludo in 2 weeks if court…

Ogbuku: Golden Milestone, intellectual fellowship and Celebration of Impact

Breaking: Panic in Lagos as fire razes six-storey building on Broad Street

NAPTIP rescues eight children allegedly stolen, from an orphanage in Delta

Lagos unveils 10 new ambulance bikes to address emergencies

Nigerian military kills 8 members of ISWAP/ Boko Haram in Borno

Osun 2026: NIWA boss vows to tackle infra deficit

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Osun 2026: NIWA boss vows to tackle infra deficit

by Peter Anayo0287

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and a governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Bola Oyebamiji, has assured residents that addressing infrastructural deficits across the state would top his agenda if given the mandate in 2026.

Addressing newsmen in Osogbo on Monday, Oyebamiji revealed that during his consultation tour across more than 21 Local Governments, he observed widespread decay in public infrastructure.

He further expressed delight at the support he has received from party faithful and residents during the consultations, noting that the people of Osun are eager for a political shift from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) back to the APC.

His words, “I’ve moved around over twenty-one local governments to consult, and I discovered and deduced that there are a lot of infrastructural deficits in Osun. I want to let my people in Osun know that I’m going to address that.

“I have to tell you that I’m overwhelmed. I’m seriously encouraged by the preparation of our people. They have prepared to take the government from the PDP to the APC.

“They want that shift, and I’ve seen that the APC people have worked so hard. They love Ambo, and they want Ambo to take over from the present government, and we won’t disappoint them.

“We will work hard to justify our rating present. And by the time our leaders decide on who to run, all the aspirants have agreed that we will join hands together to support whoever our elders pick.”

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Ministry of Women Affairs Debunks Claims of Abandoning SGBV Survivors, Reaffirms Support

Editor

ADC to Akpabio: Natasha’s suspension lapsed, further obstruction abusive

Editor

Christmas: Be optimistic of better tomorrow, Abiodun urges Christians

GODGIFT
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO