September 17, 2025
Trending now

UBA hosts global leaders at UNGA 2025, launches whitepaper on unlocking Africa’s…

Tinubu returns to Abuja from France

We’re positioning Lagos to meet Tinubu’s vision of $1trn economy- Sanwo-Olu

Anambra 2025: Ozigbo boasts of winning Soludo in 2 weeks if court…

Ogbuku: Golden Milestone, intellectual fellowship and Celebration of Impact

Breaking: Panic in Lagos as fire razes six-storey building on Broad Street

NAPTIP rescues eight children allegedly stolen, from an orphanage in Delta

Lagos unveils 10 new ambulance bikes to address emergencies

Nigerian military kills 8 members of ISWAP/ Boko Haram in Borno

Osun 2026: NIWA boss vows to tackle infra deficit

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Nigerian military kills 8 members of ISWAP/ Boko Haram in Borno

by Peter Anayo0303

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

 

At least eight members of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP)/ Boko Haram insurgents were killed by the troops of the Northeast Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian military along Bags Cross Kauwa Borno state.

The Northeast Operation Hadin Kai, in a statement issued by its spokesman, Lt Col Uba Sani, said ” Troops of the Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI have continued to record successes in the ongoing counter-terrorism operations neutralising eight Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in an encounter. ”

The statement said, ” The incident occurred in the early hours of 15 September 2025, following an ambush on troops near Garin Giwa along the Baga–Cross Kauwa Main Supply Route (MSR).

The terrorists, who attempted to disrupt military operations on the axis, met stiff resistance from the troops.

During the exchange of fire, eight ISWAP fighters were neutralised, including two Munzirs and one Quaid.

” They were identified as Modu Dogo Munzir of Dogon Chukun, an unidentified Munzir, and Abu Aisha Quaid of Tumbun Mota. Several others sustained gunshot wounds, particularly those who fled the scene on foot.”, the statement said.

The Theater command further said, ” In addition, troops recovered 14 motorcycles abandoned by the fleeing terrorists, further degrading the logistics and mobility of the insurgents in the region.

The theatre command remains resolute in its determination to rid the North East of terrorism and restore peace to all affected communities. ”

The military high command has lauded troops for the feat and urged them to sustain the impressive battle performance in the face of daunting challenges.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Tinubu visits Kano, pays tribute to Aminu Dantata’s philanthropy, integrity

Peter Anayo

Crude oil theft: Ned Nwoko mulls AI powered surveillance, regional security to tackle menace

Peter Anayo

Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, Cherie Blair Foundation to empower women Entrepreneurs in Nigeria

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO