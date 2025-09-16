Nigerian military kills 8 members of ISWAP/ Boko Haram in Borno

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

At least eight members of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP)/ Boko Haram insurgents were killed by the troops of the Northeast Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian military along Bags Cross Kauwa Borno state.

The Northeast Operation Hadin Kai, in a statement issued by its spokesman, Lt Col Uba Sani, said ” Troops of the Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI have continued to record successes in the ongoing counter-terrorism operations neutralising eight Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in an encounter. ”

The statement said, ” The incident occurred in the early hours of 15 September 2025, following an ambush on troops near Garin Giwa along the Baga–Cross Kauwa Main Supply Route (MSR).

The terrorists, who attempted to disrupt military operations on the axis, met stiff resistance from the troops.

During the exchange of fire, eight ISWAP fighters were neutralised, including two Munzirs and one Quaid.

” They were identified as Modu Dogo Munzir of Dogon Chukun, an unidentified Munzir, and Abu Aisha Quaid of Tumbun Mota. Several others sustained gunshot wounds, particularly those who fled the scene on foot.”, the statement said.

The Theater command further said, ” In addition, troops recovered 14 motorcycles abandoned by the fleeing terrorists, further degrading the logistics and mobility of the insurgents in the region.

The theatre command remains resolute in its determination to rid the North East of terrorism and restore peace to all affected communities. ”

The military high command has lauded troops for the feat and urged them to sustain the impressive battle performance in the face of daunting challenges.

