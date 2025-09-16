Inflation rate eases for five consecutive months, drops to 20.12% in August

.As Borno records highest year-on-year food inflation

Nigeria’s inflation rate eased for the fifth consecutive month, dropping to 20.12 per cent in August 2025 from 21.88 per cent in July, according to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

This represents a decline of 1.76 percentage points and continues the downward trend since April 2025, when the inflation rate stood at 23.71 per cent.

“In August 2025, the headline inflation rate eased to 20.12 per cent relative to the July 2025 headline inflation rate of 21.88 per cent,” the NBS stated. “On a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 12.03 percentage points lower than the rate recorded in August 2024 (32.15 per cent).”

The NBS attributed part of the year-on-year decline to a change in the CPI base year (November 2009 = 100).

The report showed that the decline in urban inflation, which stood at 19.75 per cent in August, outpaced rural inflation at 20.28 per cent.

Food inflation also slowed to 21.87 per cent in August from 22.70 per cent in July, largely driven by lower average prices of key staples such as imported and local rice, guinea corn flour, maize flour, sorghum, millet, semolina, and soya milk.

On a year-on-year basis, food inflation declined by 15.65 percentage points compared to 37.52 percent in August 2024.

The NBS report further revealed wide variations in food inflation across states:

Highest Year-on-Year Rates: Borno (36.67per cent), Kano (30.44per cent), and Akwa Ibom (29.85per cent).

Lowest Year-on-Year Rates: Zamfara (3.30per cent), Yobe (3.60per cent), and Sokoto (6.34per cent).

