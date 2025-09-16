FG to partner with CARD on boosting rice value chain

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen Abubakar Bagudu, during the meeting.

NJEMANZE EMMANUEL, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has assured its readiness to partner with the Coalition for African Rice Development (CARD) to boost the rice value chain, make it more competitive, resilient and sustainable in the agricultural ecosystem.

Speaking during the 2025 Annual Rice Sector Review meeting with the theme “Reviewing Progress Mobilizing Partnership” held in Abuja recently, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr. Marcus Ogunbiyi, represented by the Director, Agricultural Land and Climate Change Management Services Department , Mr. Oshadiya Olanipekun stated that ‘’Nigeria has made remarkable strides in rice production.

Yields have improved through the adoption of better agronomic practices and improved seed varieties’’

Dr. Ogunbiyi said that ‘’ processing capacity has expanded and greater participation of youth and women is soaring in the rice value chain.

These are milestones we must be proud of and make an effort to sustain.

He noted that the meeting provides a unique opportunity not only to review progress under the National Rice Development Strategy II (NRDS, 2020-2030), but also aimed at strengthening partnerships and mobilize investments that would transform Nigeria’s rice sector into a globally competitive industry.

The Permanent Secretary noted that ‘’technical and financial support on the remaining plans can help unlock the full potential of Nigeria’s rice sector—creating jobs, reducing import dependency, ensuring food and nutrition security, and contributing to Africa’s broader agricultural transformation agenda under CARD.

He revealed that ‘the Nigerian rice sector is ripe for investment in areas such as: Mechanization and climate-smart technologies adoption to boost productivity per hectare, Modern processing and milling facilities to ensure quality rice that meets global standards, Climate-smart rice production systems to build resilience against environmental shocks amongst others’’.

He urged stakeholders to reaffirm their commitment to advancing the rice agenda, not just for Nigeria but across Africa under the CARD framework.

In his remarks, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Abubakar Bagudu, said that the initiative aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to drive economic activities.

Sen Bagudu pointed out that the government was committed to supporting domestic production, enhancing competitiveness, and building a resilient rice sector that would contribute significantly to national development.

According to him, “Our objective is to support local production, empower producers in agriculture, fisheries, animal husbandry and processors to compete globally’’

During his goodwill message, the Regional Adviser, CARD, Mr Mike Nasamu, said that rice remained a key staple in Nigeria and that the review meeting would help shape a more sustainable food system.

In attendance at the meeting are representatives of Coalition for African Rice Development (CARD), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Africa Rice, and International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), among others.

