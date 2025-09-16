FG calls on UNICEF to key into FG’S renewed Hope Ward based development programme

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Federal Government has urged the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and other Development Partners to collaborate on and support the Renewed Hope Agenda Ward-based Development Programme.

This was contained in a statement signed by Osagie Jacobs J. I (Mrs), Director, Information and Public Relations.

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, made this urgent call during a courtesy visit by the new UNICEF Country Representative in Nigeria, Ms. Wafaa Saeed.

The programme, which will focus on tackling poverty at the ward level, will lead to an increase in economic activities and encourage sufficient production of agricultural produce in the 8809 local communities of the country.

Bagudu noted that since UNICEF has field offices across the country, it is well-positioned to communicate the Federal Government’s interventions at the ward level.

The Minister appreciated the support of UNICEF and other development partners while emphasizing that Nigeria is willing to collaborate with development partners to shape the future of multilateralism.

The Minister informed the new representative that Nigeria was in the final stages of reviewing its National Development Plan for 2026-2030 and thus solicited support from development partners for clear commitments.

The Minister took the opportunity of the courtesy call to inform UNICEF about the Renewed Hope Agenda Ward-Based Development Programme.

The programme is modeled after India’s programme to stabilise the macro economy following the reforms implemented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Bagudu wished Ms. Wafaa Success in her new assignment in Nigeria.

The new Country Representative, Ms. Wafaa Saeed, praised Nigeria’s leadership position in Africa while assuring UNICEF’s full commitment and support in partnering with Nigeria to achieve its national development plans.

The Acting Permanent Secretary, Dr. Sampson Ebimaro, while welcoming the new UNICEF Country Representative, Ms. Wafaa Saeed, acknowledged that UNICEF has been a longstanding partner with Nigeria through the Ministry, especially in the areas of social and child protection and vulnerability issues.

He noted that UNICEF has maintained good collaboration and partnership with Nigeria on nutrition and social protection issues, and he hopes for further cooperation as he prays that her visit to Nigeria will result in very fruitful outcomes.

Ms. Wafaa Saeed, before her appointment as UNICEF Nigeria Country Representative, was Somalia’s Country Rep.

She has achieved much success in advancing children’s rights within a complex and challenging environment.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2