Dangote celebrates 1yr of production of PMS, urges Nigerians to encourage more of local production

…Says “my passion is to liberate Africa from poverty”

UGO AMADI

President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has advised the government at all levels and Nigerians to encourage more local investors for the economic development and prosperity of the nation.

He also declared that his refinery’s capacity would be expanded to 700,000 barrels per day in its second year of operation.

Dangote, who disclosed this at a conference to mark the first anniversary of the launch of petrol from the 650,000 barrels-per-day refinery, said the planned expansion would further support economic growth and job creation.

He said: “Nigeria has now become the refining hub of Africa. We are set to become the largest exporter of polypropylene and are aiming to make Nigeria the world’s leading producer of fertiliser. These initiatives will generate substantial foreign exchange, create employment, and stimulate growth in other sectors,”

“We are fully committed to supporting the government in adding value, creating jobs, and building a stronger economy. In fact my passion and desire is to liberate Nigerian and Africa from poverty ‘’

He also expressed his gratitude to the Federal Government, the refinery’s partners, dedicated workforce, and the Nigerian public for their continued support. In particular, he commended the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) for encouraging its members to register for the free distribution initiative utilising CNG-powered trucks.

Dangote also used the occasion to showcase some of the CNG-powered trucks currently loading petrol from the refinery, emphasising that the company will successfully deploy all 4,000 trucks across the country soon.

He allayed any fears of potential attacks on the drivers or the trucks, stressing that Nigeria is a country governed by the rule of law and that security agencies are fully empowered to protect its citizens and infrastructure.

He said, despite opposition and economic headwinds, the refinery has successfully reduced the price of petrol from nearly N1,100 before production began to N841 in the Southwest, Abuja, Delta, Rivers, Edo, and Kwara.

With the gradual rollout of CNG-powered trucks, Dangote anticipates this price reduction will soon be felt nationwide.

He noted that the refinery has sufficient capacity to meet Nigeria’s domestic demand while also generating foreign exchange through exports. He revealed that between June and first week of September 2025, the facility had exported over 1.1 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), underscoring its capacity to meet domestic demand and contribute significantly to foreign exchange earnings.

Emphasising job creation, he stated that the refinery has no intention of displacing workers but is instead generating thousands of new employment opportunities. The deployment of 4,000 CNG-powered trucks is expected to create at least 24,000 jobs across Nigeria.

“We have not displaced any jobs; we are creating many more. The CNG trucks will not be operated by robots,” he said. “Our employees earn salaries three times the minimum wage. Our drivers receive a living wage, life insurance, health insurance covering themselves, their spouses, and up to four children, as well as a lifelong pension. We are not only employing drivers but also mechanics, fleet managers, and other professionals to support the CNG fleet.”

Dangote clarified that while the company respects trade unions, membership is a personal choice for each driver.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2