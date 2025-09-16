Breaking: Panic in Lagos as fire razes six-storey building on Broad Street

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Panic in Lagos Island as a six-storey building on Afriland Tower, Broad Street, Lagos, is currently on fire.

According to reports, several of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) staff and other occupants of the building were said to have escaped death, destroying property worth millions of Naira.

The fire outbreak is already trending on different platforms of social media.

In a release by Ogabi Olajide, Deputy Controller General of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, he said occupants of the building are currently being evacuated.

“A Fire outbreak is currently being battled at a six-storey building on Afriland Tower, Broad Street, Lagos Island.

“The call was received at 13:38 hours, and Fire crews from Ebute Elefun Fire Station and Sari Iganmu Fire Station responded.

“The Fire originated in the inverter room located in the basement of the building while smoke has spread across multiple floors and engulfed the structure.

“Evacuation of occupants is in progress, while firefighting operations has been concluded dousing the earlier panic before the arrival of the first responders,” Olajide stated.

