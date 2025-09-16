September 16, 2025
Again, Umahi says Tinubu's infrastructure dev policy has brought South/East into limelight

by Peter Anayo

“President Tinubu’s infrastructure engagement policy has put  S/E in limelight- Umahi

 

JACOB OGODO, Abakaliki

 

The Minister of Works, Chief David Umahi, has said that the infrastructure engagement policy of President Bola Tinubu with the people of the South East has brought the region to the centre and urged them to support his re-election to complete his good work in the zone and other parts of the country.

Umahi made this known in Enugu, Enugu State, on Sunday evening while inspecting the ongoing 528km Nine Mile/Benue/Nasarawa road valued at 1.5 trillion naira.

He maintained that the President has done a lot of projects in the zone, including roads, to change the narrative in the area.

The Minister urged the people of the Southeast to engage President Bola Tinubu based on his achievements in the region rather than sentiments.

He stated that the Southeast has every reason to appreciate the President for approving the ongoing 528-kilometre road project valued at about ₦15 trillion, being handled by China Harbour Engineering Company.

The project is 264km by two lanes, making 528km. It also includes a 30km bypass in Nasarawa and a flyover in Makurdi, Benue State.

 The entire stretch is divided into five sections, with sections 1 to 3 in Benue State and sections 4 and 5 in Enugu State,” Umahi explained.

The minister, who expressed satisfaction with the quality and pace of work, commended the contractors and described the project as a major gain for the Southeast, adding that it was evidence that Tinubu’s administration has not neglected the region.

“I was actually coming to quarrel, but I found nothing to quarrel about. I must commend China Harbour very highly. Each time they submitted their evaluations, I doubted them.

But today, I have seen and I believe they are working very well.

“We have every cause to thank Mr President. This is a $1bn project, about ₦15 trillion in value. It is a good bargain, and the quality is commendable. I want the Southeast people to embrace Mr President with both hands.

“A lot of projects are going on here. We cannot engage with sentiment; we must face realities. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has remembered the Southeast. We have no reason to complain.”

The minister also announced the sacking of four project supervisors for failing to show up on site.

“We have five sections, and I saw only one supervisor on site. The other four are out of this project because consultancy means being there to monitor the contractor’s work,” Umahi stated.

 

 

