Resident doctors in FCT begin indefinite strike

The Association of Resident Doctors in the Federal Capital Territory Administration on Monday began an indefinite strike.

This was disclosed in a communique issued by the ARD-FCT, signed by its President, Dr. George Ebong, and General Secretary, Dr. Agbor Affiong.

The decision followed the association’s seven-day warning strike, which ended after an emergency general meeting held on Sunday.

The ARD-FCTA is an association of doctors practising in the 14 district and general hospitals, including the Department of Public Health under the FCTA.

The doctors had embarked on the warning strike last Monday to press home their demands, after months of unresolved negotiations with the FCTA.

In the communique, the association said that after reassessing the issues earlier presented to management, Congress expressed deep disappointment that none of the demands had been met.

“This once again confirms our fears of the chronic neglect of our healthcare system affecting the effectiveness of the medical doctors in order to carry out care in the highest standard,” the doctors stated in the communique.

The doctors are demanding the payment of salary arrears, ranging from one to six months, owed to members employed since 2023. They also want the immediate recruitment of new staff, settlement of the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund, and payment of arrears arising from the 25–35 per cent upward review of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure.

In addition, they are asking for clear timelines for completing skipping and conversion processes for all members, along with the settlement of all accumulated arrears. They further called on the FCTA to address continuous erroneous deductions from members’ salaries and to rectify the irregular and erratic salary payment pattern.

They also demanded the conversion of post-Part II Fellows to the Consultant cadre within six months of passing, as well as documented timelines for promotion exercises with full arrears paid.

Other demands include payment of wage award arrears, renovation and equipping of FCTA hospitals to world-class standards, payment of outstanding hazard allowance arrears, and settlement of salary arrears owed to newly employed external residents who are currently owed three to four months’ pay.

The communique noted that following exhaustive deliberations at the close of the seven-day warning strike, Congress resolved to embark on an indefinite strike.

“After the most passionate and historic deliberations in ARD-FCT, Congress unanimously resolved that Congress shall embark on an indefinite strike action commencing 8:00 a.m., Monday, 15th September 2025, until the government and management demonstrate genuine commitment to making health in the FCT a priority.

“We do hope that the management will do the urgent needful to meet all of our demands for the sake of our patients and ourselves,” the communique added.

