Polio Immunization: Rotary International lauds Bayelsa Govt over effective campaigns

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

A humanitarian organization, Rotary International, has commended the Bayelsa state government over its commitment and efforts in the fight against poliomyelitis virus and other preventable diseases in the State.

The Governor of Rotary District 9141, Rotarian Anthony Osaretin Woghiren, gave the commendation at the weekend during a courtesy visit to the deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, in the government house, Yenagoa.

Rotarian Anthony Woghiren pointed out that the impressive health indices credited to Bayelsa in recent years, particularly in the area of immunization, are indicative of the seriousness and dedication of the Governor Douye Diri-led administration towards improving healthcare delivery in the State.

The rotary chieftain emphasized the need for every stakeholder to be actively involved in the fight against the polio virus to enable society to produce healthy and productive children.

He informed them that Rotary District 9141, which comprises the four South-south states of Bayelsa, Rivers, Delta and Edo, would hold a 2-day sensitization programme on polio in Yenagoa next month, and called on Governor Diri, his deputy and other top government officials to attend the event.

Rotarian Woghiren equally appealed to the Bayelsa state government to fulfill its earlier promise to provide a piece of land for the building of a Rotary Centre in Yenagoa, the state capital.

He said:”I am particularly happy to be here in Bayelsa state, we appreciate the efforts of the Bayelsa state government in the fight to eradicate the polio virus through the immunization programmes.

“We are fully aware that you are the chairman of the immunization taskforce in the state, which is clearly the State is doing very well, he progress report of Bayelsa in recent years is quite impressive.

“One of the priorities of Rotary International is to fight against the polio virus everywhere, this year, we have decided to bring the district’s polio activity programme to Yenagoa. Come the 17th to 18th of October, all the Rotarians from the four states will come to Bayelsa.”

“So, we are here to seek your support, your approval for us to host the event here. It entails an immunization campaign and a polio seminar. People will be coming here from the WHO, UNICEF, and the Nigerian National Polio Committee.”

In a response, the Bayelsa state deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, acknowledged the complementary role Rotary International has been playing over the years in addressing societal existential challenges, especially in the area of health and other humanitarian needs.

He congratulated the visiting Rotary district governor on his successful election and assured the organization of the state government’s readiness to support its upcoming event in Yenagoa as well as other areas of strategic collaboration to move the state forward.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo, however, urged Rotary International to prevail on the federal government to show more commitment towards eradicating the mutated polio virus from every nook and cranny of the country.

His words, he believes that Rotary has always stood out in terms of humanitarian activities to help society.

So, I want to thank all of you who are members of the Rotary Club for choosing this vocation to address the needs of society.

“But let me use this opportunity to urge Rotary International to tell the federal government to rise above board, we should all show total commitment to our immunization programmes in this country.

“Floating of pretentious data rather than real coverage will not do us any good; in fact it is the reason we now have the circulating variant of the polio virus in some states.

“The federal government must ensure that polio immunization campaigns are carried out effectively in every local government, every district and community in Nigeria.”

The Rotary district 9141 governor was accompanied on the visit by his would-be successor, Dr Anthony Olikagu and other top-ranking Rotarians.

.As Deputy Gov urges Christian organisations to be more involved in politics Meanwhile, Bayelsa state deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has urged Christian organisations to play a strategic role in politics in order to promote good governance and sustain positive societal values. Senator Ewhrudjakpo stated this on Monday when the council of knights, Niger Delta West Diocese of the Anglican communion, church of Nigeria, paid him a courtesy visit in the government house, Yenagoa. The deputy governor, in a statement by his senior special assistant on media, Mr Doubara Atasi, said the church does not only have a moral obligation to uphold the gospel but also to guide leaders aright by speaking truth to power. According to him, in the early days, it was fashionable for Christians, particularly knights, to bear the sword as they were regarded as soldiers of the cross, which was why at their initiation as Knights they were given the sword as a symbol to defend the cross. He tasked them to challenge the modern trends of false doctrine and other forms of onslaught against the church, stressing that as Christians they were expected to live exemplary lifestyles reflecting the virtues of Jesus Christ. On issues of morality, Senator Ewhrudjakpo also enjoined religious leaders to be above board in all their dealings at all times, and propagate the gospel of salvation and not that of miracles. While urging Christians to continue praying for the government and people of Bayelsa State, the deputy governor further appealed to the clergy to streamline certain practices in the church to edify the body of Christ. His words, “but today it is not the sword that is being used to fight the gospel war,the gospel war is now on social media and you see a lot of people spewing whatever they like on social media.” You see people who claim that they have been called by God when in actual fact they have not been called. “There has been a lot of negative publicity on social media against the body of Christ and we need to counter the narrative propaganda. Most worship centres have become and are promoting Christ of miracles instead of Christ for salvation. “There is indiscriminate registration of churches that preach prosperity and miracles and they no longer care for the needy. We should not also behave like the Pharisees when giving. In his remarks, the president the Council of Knights, Niger Delta West diocese, Sir Mathias Otuogha, informed the deputy governor that the council has conferred on him the position of patron of the Anglican knights of the Niger Delta west diocese. Sir Otuogha, described the honour bestowed on Senator Ewhrudjakpo as symbolic of the deputy governor’s outstanding leadership and Christian testimony. While urging him to accept the award, he expressed the hope that the deputy governor would continue to support them in their mission to promote the Christian faith and project the peace of Jesus Christ in the church and society. Sir Otuogha also congratulated the deputy governor on behalf of the council of Knights on his recent 60th birthday anniversary, adding that they were celebrating him as a true leader whose life and service are worthy of emulation. Dignitaries who accompanied the president on the courtesy visit include, vice President, the council of knights and former general manager, Radio Bayelsa, Dame Anne Koko-Abidde, the immediate past head of service, Dame Biobelemoye Charles-Onyeama, and a time acting chief Judge of Bayelsa state, Justice Margaret Akpomiemie (Rtd).

