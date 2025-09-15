September 15, 2025
Peter Obi celebrates Chimamanda Adichie, describes her as a “Literary Giant” and beacon of inspiration

by Peter Anayo0168

Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has joined the global community of letters and admirers across the world to celebrate renowned Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, on her birthday.

In a goodwill message issued on Saturday, Obi described Adichie—whom he fondly referred to as his “little sister”—as a true literary giant whose life and work serve as a light to society.

“Her life and work remind us that talent, when nurtured with discipline and vision, becomes a light not only for the individual but for all of society,” Obi said.

He commended Adichie for using her extraordinary literary gift to enrich global literature while uplifting humanity, noting that her writings and literary workshops continue to inspire young people to “dream boldly, think critically, and wield words as instruments of truth and transformation.”

Highlighting her deep attachment to her roots, Obi recalled how Adichie once returned to her alma mater and reconnected with her teachers, even from her primary school days.

According to him, that simple but profound act underscored the importance of gratitude to the past and respect for those who shaped one’s journey.

Obi further praised her as a moral voice of the generation, stressing that her influence goes beyond the written word.

“On this special day, I celebrate her not only as my sister but also as a beacon of inspiration to millions, and a bridge between our past, our present, and the future we long to see,” he said.

He prayed for God’s continued blessings upon Adichie, wishing her wisdom, joy, and strength in the years ahead.

 

