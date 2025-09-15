NNPP Chieftain cautions govt, private schools against frequent changes of textbooks

September 15, 2025
by Peter Anayo0229

 

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

 

As schools resume across most states, the South West Chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has cautioned both government and private schools against the frequent and unnecessary change of textbooks every academic session.

Ajadi, who is also a businessman and philanthropist, expressed concern over the economic strain on parents, stating that many families are already struggling under the weight of the current economic hardship.

He noted that in the past, it was common practice for younger siblings to reuse textbooks passed down from older ones, a practice that helped ease financial burdens on households.

Ajadi, in a statement on Monday, stated that, “the attitude of both private and government schools in changing text books every term has forced the parents to continuously buy new books every term for different classes.

“During our time, siblings were using textbooks of their elders. I am urging the government to stop changing textbooks every term or year; parents are groaning in pain.

“I called on the Minister of Education and the State Governors to stop this habit, as parents are going through hell.

I also call on the governments, both at the state and Federal levels, to subsidize the prices of textbooks to help the parents.

“I pity parents who are forced to buy different sets of textbooks for their children every term. This should not be happening,” Ajadi said.

He called on the government to intervene by subsidizing textbooks for students as a way of supporting families and promoting access to education amid economic difficulties.

 

