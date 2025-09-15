Man 48, arrested for allegedly defiling 12- yr- old girl inside keke in Rivers

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

A 48-year-old man identified as Emmanuel George has been arrested by the Police for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl inside a tricycle in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

The Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, who disclosed this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Monday, said the incident happened on September 6th, 2025, at Mini-Olu axis in Obio-Akpor local government area of the state.

According to the PPRO, the suspect, George, who hails from Akwa Ibom State, was arrested by operatives of the officers attached to the CP Strike Force, Port Harcourt, following a distress call reporting that the 12-year old victim, who came to spend the holiday with her aunt, had been defiled.

Iringe-Koko said the suspect, during interrogation, confessed to the crime.

She said, “The victim, who was sent by her aunt to buy some fried potatoes along the street not too far from the house, was unfortunately attacked by one Emmanuel George ‘m’, aged 48 years, a native of Akwa Ibom State but resident at Close 6, Rumu-Evolu Road, off Ada-George Road, Port Harcourt.

“The suspect dragged the victim into a stationary tricycle, popularly called Keke Napep, tied her hands, covered her mouth to prevent her from raising an alarm, and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her before fleeing the scene.

“In a swift response, operatives were mobilized to the scene, and the victim was promptly taken to the Police Hospital, Port Harcourt, for medical treatment and examination.

At about 2200hrs the same day, the suspect was apprehended through coordinated intelligence.”

The PPRO noted that the suspect and exhibits recovered from the scene of the incident, including the tricycle, are currently in police custody while a discreet investigation is ongoing.

She reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the Commissioner of Police in the State, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, to ensure that perpetrators of the crime in the state face the full wrath of the law.

He urged parents and guardians to keep close watch over their children and wards, adding that “such predators are within our neighborhood and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or other security agencies.”

