Isi-Uzo Stakeholders drum support for gov Mbah, push for massive voter registration

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Ikem, the headquarters of Isi-Uzo Local Government Area, came alive, Saturday, as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held its Expanded Stakeholders’ Engagement in the area.

The usually quiet community overflowed with party faithful, traditional rulers, women, and youths, as the 1,000-capacity Hon. Augustine Nnamani Civic Hall could not contain the crowd.

It was an unmistakable show of Isi-Uzo’s loyalty to Governor Peter Mbah, as the crowd overflowed to the canopies and the surroundings outside, drumming and singing.

Welcoming the State Working Committee, Council Chairman, Barr. Obiora Obeagu praised the party’s unity and direction in Isi-Uzo, under its State Chairman, Dr. Martins Chukwunweike.

Obeagu declared that “Isi-Uzo is for Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah,” assuring that the people were fully behind the Mbah Administration.

His words drew thunderous applause of approval, setting the tone for a day of solidarity.

He listed the numerous projects by the governor in the LGA, saying that Isi-Uzo and Enugu State had never had it so good.

Building on this, former State Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Augustine Nnamani, described the gathering as “a message of democracy.”

He commended the State leadership of the PDP for sustaining grassroots structures and pledged Isi-Uzo’s unwavering support for the PDP and the current administration in the State.

He said that the Continuous Voter Registration exercise is an opportunity for Isi-Uzo to show it’s support to Governor Peter Mbah’s administration and to also shore up its electoral support base for the benefit of the Council and the good people of Isi-Uzo LGA.

Speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Chief Frank Anioma, while commending the people of Isi-Uzo for the LGA, urged them to translate the praise and support to action and seizing the ongoing voter registration exercise to show their support for the Governor Peter Mbah administration.

“Our strength lies in our numbers. So, let every youth, every woman, every man, every elder, go out to register.

That is the only way Isi-Uzo can ensure that the good work going on in Enugu State continues and that the people of this LGA secure their collective voice in Enugu politics,” he stated.

Dr. Chukwunweike, on his part, hailed the turnout as a practical demonstration of loyalty.

He stressed the central theme of the day, saying, “Every unregistered voter is a wasted voice; let us ensure no one is left behind.”

The event, which turned festive, was marked by fanfare, cultural troupes, women and youth groups adorned in colourful uniforms, electrifying the rally with songs, dances, and chants of solidarity to the governor.

“Mbah is our political party. Where he stays, we stay and where he goes, we go,” they sang.

The message from the Council Chairman and Isi-Uzo people was clear that they have decided to follow Governor Peter Mbah and that there’s no turning back.

What began as a formal meeting quickly evolved into a town-hall dialogue, with stakeholders brainstorming on how best to mobilise voters and consolidate Governor Mbah’s reforms.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2