Indorama debunks allegations of unhealthy environmental practices

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Indorama Eleme Fertilizer Petrochemicals Limited has dismissed allegations of perpetrating unhealthy environmental practices against it, by Pilex Centre for Civic Education Initiative, an NGO based in Port Harcourt.

Indorama’s Head of Corporate Communications Justice Bibiye, in a statement made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt described the accusations as “spurious and unfounded,” urging the public to disregard them.

Bibiye, in the statement maintained that the company’s operations remain in line with best practices in safety, health, and environmental management.

He clarified that the company has over the years consistently demonstrated it’s commitment to strict adherence to the laws of the land, and total compliance to judicial processes.

“Our attention has been drawn to a press statement titled ‘Unhealthy Environmental Practices of Indorama Eleme Fertilizer Petrochemicals Ltd’ issued by Pilex Centre for Civic Education Initiative.

“As a good corporate citizen of Nigeria, Indorama has, over the years, consistently demonstrated its commitment to strict adherence to the laws of the land, and total compliance to judicial processes.”

The company stressed that the claims by Pilex Centre were already subjects of litigation before the National Industrial Court in Port Harcourt.

Noting that, “Both Pilex Centre and Mr.Okpabi are plaintiffs in suit No. NICN/PHC/28/2025 Pilex Centre for Civic Education Initiative & COCC Grade Okpabi Josiah Jonathan VS Obewon Ltd & IEFL filed on May 5, 2025 at the National Industrial Court in Port Harcourt, and adjourned to 14th and 15th October, 2025.”

The company maintained that as a law-abiding corporate citizen of Nigeria, it refrains from commenting on matters that are already before a court of competent jurisdiction as doing so amounts to subjected which constitutes serious infractions to judicial processes.

It emphasized that her reputation and compliance track record in Nigeria and globally remain intact.

And warned against attempts to malign its corporate image outside judicial channels.

The statement however, urged Pilex Centre and Mr. Okpabi, who initiated the legal actions to exercise patience and allow the judicial process to reach its logical conclusion.

“Furthermore, we urge the public to disregard the accusations in the press statement, as they are spurious and unfounded.

“lndorama-Nigeria remains committed to full implementation of its policies on environment and climate change as well as occupational health, safety and well-being policy built on an enduring culture of integrity and excellence”, the company stated.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2