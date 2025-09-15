Coalition of CSOs in Kano Stand by DAILY NIGERIAN Publisher, Urge Police to Avoid Political Pressure

A coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Kano State has issued a strong call for fairness and impartiality in the police investigation of Jaafar Jaafar, the publisher of DAILY NIGERIAN. The group expressed concern that the probe, initiated by a government official, could be an attempt to intimidate the press.

The police invitation follows a complaint of criminal defamation filed by Abdullahi Rogo, the Director-General of Protocol to the Kano State Governor. The complaint is a direct result of an investigative report by DAILY NIGERIAN which alleged the diversion of N6.5 billion from the DG’s office.

In a press statement released late on Sunday, September 14, 2025, the League of Civil Society Organizations highlighted that the subject of Mr. Jaafar’s publication is already under investigation by federal anti-graft agencies, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

While acknowledging the police’s duty to investigate, the coalition warned against the misuse of state power. “The police should not, under any guise, be used as instruments of political suppression or intimidation against journalists whose constitutional role is to expose corruption and hold leaders accountable,” the statement read.

The CSOs reminded authorities of the constitutionally protected role of the media as the Fourth Estate of the Realm. Citing Sections 22 and 39 of the 1999 Constitution, the group emphasized that the press is mandated to ensure government accountability and that freedom of expression is a guaranteed right.

“Democracy thrives where press freedom is protected… [it] withers when journalists are gagged, silenced, or criminalized for performing their legitimate duties,” the coalition argued.

The group also raised alarms about what it described as an “increasing trend of deploying state institutions to settle political scores,” a practice they say erodes public trust and enables corruption.

The League strongly urged the Nigeria Police Force and the judiciary to handle the matter with caution, resisting any political pressure. They called on the courts to avoid granting orders that could be exploited to silence critical voices and reaffirmed their solidarity with investigative journalists in Nigeria.

The statement concluded with a call for all stakeholders to unite in safeguarding press freedom, human rights, and democratic governance, calling them the “non-negotiable” foundation of a just and transparent society. The press release was endorsed by 22 civil society organizations based in Kano State.