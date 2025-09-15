Amusan clinches medal for Nigeria at 2025 World Athletics Championships

World record holder Tobi Amusan on Monday won silver in the 100m hurdles of the ongoing 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan.

TheNewsGuru.com(TNG) reports that Amusan blasted to a 12.29m finish, trailed behind only Ditaji Kambundji of Switzerland who produced a new Swiss national record.

Amusan’s performance has now become the first medal for Nigeria at the prestigious sporting event.

The Nigerian sprint star set a world record of 12.12 in 2022 and has been the dominant force in the hurdles over the past three years.

United States’ Grace Stark clinched bronze in 12.34 seconds, followed by compatriot Masai Russell in fourth with 12.44.

Pia Skrzyszowska of Poland and Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas both clocked 12.49 season’s bests to share fifth, while Jamaica’s Danielle Williams finished seventh in 12.53 and Nadine Visser of the Netherlands placed eighth in 12.56.