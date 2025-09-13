You Against Crime Int’l ,unveils Crime-Fighting Initiatives with high-level stakeholders’ engagement

You Against Crime International (YACI) officially launched its nationwide mission to combat crime with the Abuja Stakeholders’ Dialogue 2025, held at the prestigious Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

The landmark event convened senior representatives from Nigeria’s foremost security agencies, government institutions, academia, and professional bodies to chart a unified course in building a safer Nigeria.

In attendance were representatives from the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigerian Police Force, Guards Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Immigration Service, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Federal Fire Service.

Also present were officials from the Federal Capital Territory Administration, the Women Affairs Secretariat, and the National Council for Arts and Culture, alongside academics from the University of Abuja and members of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria.

Delivering his keynote address, Mr. Tayo Folorunsho, Founder of YACI, underscored the urgency of collective action:

> “Crime is not the burden of security agencies alone—it is the duty of every Nigerian. To win this fight, we must embrace community-driven action, innovation, and partnerships that last.”



A representative of the Department of State Services (DSS) added:

“Security cannot be achieved in isolation. Platforms like YACI create the dialogue we need to synchronize intelligence and strengthen public trust.”

Similarly, the Nigerian Police Force emphasized the role of citizen involvement:

“Our work on the frontlines must be matched by citizen awareness and engagement. YACI’s youth-focused enlightenment campaigns are exactly the kind of grassroots initiative Nigeria needs.”

From academia, a delegate of the University of Abuja reinforced the importance of knowledge and research:

“Research and knowledge-sharing are critical to tackling crime at its roots. This partnership with YACI opens doors for evidence-based solutions.”

The Dialogue also unveiled YACI’s flagship initiatives: the You Against Crime Festival and the Behind Bars Docu-Series—programs designed to drive youth engagement, inspire national conversations, and mobilize communities across the country.

The launch concluded with a unified call to action for all Nigerians. As Mr. Folorunsho noted:

“Together, we can build a safer Nigeria. Together, we stand—You Against Crime.”

You Against Crime International (YACI) is a global initiative dedicated to fostering partnerships, engaging communities, and empowering young people in the fight against crime. Through education, advocacy, and innovative programs, YACI seeks to create safer societies for all.

