Umuabi Udi Local Government Area of Enugu buries her illustrious son Onwa NUJ,Ossy Rockefeller Ogboso

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The remains of Comrade Ossy Ogboso, a one-time Chairman of NUJ Enugu State Council and emeritus Chairman of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Enugu State were today laid to rest at his Umuabi home,Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Delivering a Sermon, a Minister at the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor Victor Eze, called on Christians to embrace God’s salvatio,n which he emphasized was the only way to heaven.

He advised the living to abstain from sin and avoid God’s wrath, stressing that all wealth acquired without knowledge of Christ was vanity.

Pastor Eze cautioned the living to be vigilant and focused as Christ would come at anytime and would like to meet His people spotless.

In a tribute, the deceased’s brother, Mr Shedrack Ogbos,o said Ossy served both God and humanity as he left a vacuum that could never be replaced as well as a legacy to be cherished and preserved.

The immediate past Chairman of NUJ, Comrade Sam Udekwe also in his tribute

described Ossy Ogboso as a remarkable leader, dedicated journalist,man of the people, beacon of integrity, humble and tireless advocate of Press Freedom.

According to Comrade Udekwe,Ossy’s unwavering commitment to truth and justice shone brightly throughout his tenure as the then Chairman of NUJ and inspired those around to uphold principles of responsible journalism.

Udekwe noted that Ossy Ogboso’s leadership style was marked by compassion and inclusivity as he nurtured young journalists who were equally guided with wisdom and patience that snowballed to professionalism and ethical reporting.

On her part,the South East Zonal Director News Agency of Nigeria and Former Chairperson NAWOJ, Ezinne Maureen Atuonwu said

Ossy’s death was a painful loss to her and the entire journalism profession.

She noted that Ossy as a former state Chairman of the NUJ, secured the long awaited Certificate of Occupancy of the NUJ building, attracted partners who contributed to the various developments at the press center, which earned him the title “Onwa of NUJ”.

Ezinne Atuonwu described Ossy as a man of his word who fought tirelessly for peace in the union and prayed for pthe eaceful repose of his soul.

Also the former Chairman of NUJ, Comrade Rex Arum, who stayed with Ossy for long when he had health challenge, described Ossy as an achiever, strong and a good friend who mentored most journalists.

He described death as the way of all mortals while urging NUJ to always remember and assist families of departed members.

Ossy ‘s body was earlier brought to NUJ Press Center Enugu for a brief stop over where, the Enugu State Chairman of NUJ, Comrade Obinna Ogbuka,Veteran Journalists, Journalists in Enugu and other States received his body before movement to the state Secretariat where his colleagues at the state Ministry of Information bade him farewell before final journey to Umuabi,Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Stakeholders at the burial include, Former NUJ VP Zone D, Comrade USA Uzaka, a one time Deputy Director News Radio Nigeria Enugu and Chairperson Emeritus of NAWOJ,Mrs Miriam Menkiti, Former Chairman of NUJ Ebonyi and MD of Ebonyi State Broadcasting Corporation,Mr Tony Nwizi,NUJ Enugu Chairman emeritus, Comrade Rex Arum.

Former NUJ Secretary and Chairperson Emeritus NAWOJ Enugu, Dame Ifeoma Amuta, NAWOJ Chairperson Emeritus and NAN Zonal Director, Ezinne Maureen Atuonwu, Comrade Anthonia Okafor (Former Assistant Secretary NUJ).

Former Financial Secretary of NUJ, Comrade Lizzy Achuagu,Comrade Chigozie Alex Nwafor-Former

Assistant Secretary NUJ, Comrade Suleiman Onyeama NUJ Secretary and Former Chairman State Information Chapel, Comrade Hyginius Odo- State Information Chapel Chairman, Comrade Fred Nnaji(Assistant Secretary NUJ Enugu).

Comrade Ngozi Agbo (Former Secretary NAWOJ), Sir.Sebastine Okafor (Daily Star), Comrade Chinyere Agbo(Former Acting Zonal Secretary NAWOJ) among others were around to bid farewell to a great leader in NUJ-Onwa Oyoko.

Ossy who is survived by two sons,wife and brothers died on the 24th of June 2025 at the age of 59.

