Troops intercept terrorist logistics, rescue victims in Zamfara , Sokoto

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

Troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA (OPFY) have recorded significant gains in the ongoing fight against terrorism and banditry, intercepting ransom payments, recovering rustled livestock, rescuing kidnapped victims, and neutralizing terrorists in a series of coordinated operations across Zamfara and Sokoto States.

Between September 8 and 10, the troops mounted successive offensives in Shinkafi, Gusau, Bukkuyum, and Tureta Local Government Areas.

According to Captain David Adewusi, Media Information Officer of OPFY, the operations resulted in the interception of ransom money totaling over ₦23 million, the recovery of more than 160 rustled livestock, and the neutralization of several terrorists.

The breakthroughs began with clearance operations along the Shinkafi–Katuru–Galadi–Tubali axis, where troops dislodged terrorist hideouts, forcing many fighters to flee with gunshot wounds.

Stop-and-search operations at Katuru Bridge also led to the arrest of five suspects carrying ransom money—₦8.7 million in one incident and ₦15 million in another.

Investigations revealed the funds were ransom payments for abductees held near the Nigeria–Niger Republic border.

In a separate effort, troops ambushed terrorists transporting rustled livestock from Talata Mafara and Tureta LGAs to hideouts in Bagega and Furagirke forests.

The criminals fled, abandoning eight kidnapped victims and 21 sheep in Anka, while another 143 sheep were recovered in Tureta.

The rescued victims were reunited with their families, and the livestock was handed over to local authorities.

Meanwhile, troops on patrol along the Lilo–Kofi Road in Gusau LGA engaged in a fierce battle with terrorists.

Six terrorists were neutralized, though the military suffered casualties: three soldiers lost their lives, while two others later died from injuries sustained in the encounter.

Captain Adewusi reaffirmed OPFY’s determination to sustain pressure on terrorists until peace is fully restored in the North West and parts of the North Central, urging citizens to support security forces with timely and credible information.

