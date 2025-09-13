Rivers Govt prepares for Gov Fubara’s return, commences transition activities

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Government is bracing up ahead of Thursday, September 18th, return of the suspended Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

President Bola Tinubu, on March 18, 2025 in the heat of a political crisis in Rivers State, suspended Governor Fubara, his Deputy Prof. Ngozi Odu and all members of the state House of Assembly, declared a state of emergency in the state for an initial six months, before appointing retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas as Sole Administrator.

With a few days away from the expiration of the six-month emergency rule and suspension of the Governor, the Rivers State government has announced that it would commence transitional programmes to herald return of democratic governance in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Professor Ibibia Worika made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

The SSG said the activities will commence with an Inter-Denominational Church Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, September 14, 2025 at the Ecumenical Centre, Abonnima Wharf Road, Port Harcourt.

He disclosed that the gathering will bring together prominent figures from various sectors, including government officials, traditional rulers, and captains of industry among others, while the Sole Administrator, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas will be Special Guest of Honour for the event.

Prof. Worika added that the event aims to promote unity and thanksgiving, marking an important milestone in the state’s transition to democratic governance.

