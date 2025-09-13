Osun deputy gov, Ife PDP unites after vote of no confidence

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The lingering political rift between Osun State Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership in Ife zone has been resolved, following weeks of tension sparked by a vote of no confidence passed against him.

The reconciliation, which took place on Friday at Adewusi’s residence in Ile-Ife, was witnessed by key stakeholders, including party elders, youths, and ward leaders, among others, who expressed relief that peace had finally returned to the party in the zone.

Daily Champion recalls that the leaders of the PDP in Ife Federal Constituency passed a vote of no confidence on Adewusi, former PDP National Secretary, Prof. Wale Oladipo, and the Ife East PDP Chairman, Hon. Olasunkanmi Makinde, over alleged anti-party.

Speaking at the unity meeting, Adewusi described the crisis as nothing more than “a storm in a cup of tea” that has now been fully resolved.

He emphasized that no member was holding grudges, stressing that the PDP in the Ife zone remains united.

According to him, this is like a Storm in the cup of tea, which has been settled; let us not drag this issue beyond this limit.

“Let me just tell you, men of the press, that bygone is bygone. We have forgotten everything that happened in the past, and we have turned over a new leaf.

What happened here today is to tell all of you that PDP is one. There is no division between us, and in politics, you cannot rule out what has happened in the past.

“Nobody is holding anybody for anything, so every PDP is united and we are one, the devil wants to play his game, but we won’t allow the devil to play that game.”

Meanwhile, the senatorial leader for the Osun East Central district, Akindele Famuyide, said the disagreement that had generated tension in recent weeks was minor and had now been completely resolved through the party’s internal conflict resolution mechanisms.

He said, “Like I said, that was then few days ago very long time ago lot of things have happened, the Governor came, and we have our internal mechanism to solve issues and it has been completely resolved.”

However, the Chairman of the Party in the State, said, “ it is not possible for us to live without having this kind of thing once in a while but we thank God that PDP has internal mechanism through which we resolve all issues and disputes, we thank God that we have done it here today and Ile-Ife which peace reigns, the storm is over and peace will reign in supreme in Ife PDP and Osun PDP in general.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2