NUPRC revokes Oritsemeyin Rig operating licence after UDIBE-2 wellbore kick incident

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has revoked the operating licence of Oritsemeyin Rig and directed it to cease all operations upon the completion of its current well operations.

A press statement issued to Daily Champion on Friday, 12 September 2025, and signed by the Head, Media and Strategic Communications, Eniola Akinkuotu, States that the notice is contained in a letter dated September 11, 2025, addressed to Selective Marine Services Limited (SMSL) and signed by the Commission Chief Executive, Engineer Gbenga Komolafe.

The NUPRC said the decision followed a thorough review of the circumstances surrounding the drilling of UDIBE-2 wellbore during which a kick was recorded, resulting in several Non-Productive Time (NPT) with consequential cost and a forced well sidetrack.

A kick on an oil rig is the unwanted flow of formation fluids (oil, gas, or water) into the wellbore due to a temporary pressure imbalance, where the pressure inside the wellbore becomes lower than the formation pressure.

This phenomenon, if left unmanaged, can lead to a potentially catastrophic uncontrolled release of fluids called a blowout, the statement explained.

The statement reads in part: Subsequently, the NUPRC, in accordance with Section 97 of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, issued a formal notice of culpability via a letter dated June 5, 2025, with a timeline of 21 days followed by a reminder dated July 9, 2025 to ensure an amicable resolution, which was not achieved even beyond the stipulated time.

“Consequent upon the foregoing and pursuant to the relevant powers conferred on the commission under the extant Petroleum Industry Act 2021, the annual licence to operate granted to Selective Marine Services Limited for the Oritsemeyin Rig is hereby revoked,” the commission stated.

The upstream regulator also disqualified the Oritsemeyin Rig from all renewal protocols in strict compliance with the applicable provisions of the law forthwith.

The NUPRC noted that this action is in line with the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021, which empowers the commission to ensure compliance with good oilfield and international best industry practices, operational safety and optimization as well as promote technical excellence and preserve commercial and environmental sustainability.

