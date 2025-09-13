Nigeria’s Healthcare gets boost with SCIDaR’s groundbreaking knowledge compendium

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Nigeria’s healthcare landscape is poised for a significant transformation with the introduction of a groundbreaking Knowledge Compendium launched by the Solina Centre for International Development and Research (SCIDaR) in Abuja.

This comprehensive resource compiles over a decade of rigorous, field-based research into an accessible format, aiming to bridge the critical gap between scientific evidence and actionable policy decisions.

More than 10 years of studies distilled into a single, user-friendly volume, designed for government officials, health managers, and frontline healthcare workers.

The Knowledge Compendium addresses pressing health challenges, including: Immunisation; Strategies to enhance vaccine coverage and effectiveness, Maternal Health, by Improving care and outcomes for mothers, HIV Care, by giving evidence-based approaches for managing and treating HIV.

The compendium seeks to facilitate the application of proven insights and lessons learned to drive practical solutions in Nigeria’s health sector, potentially shifting the focus from theoretical debates to impactful, evidence-driven actions.

Speaking at the event, Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Adekunle Salako, hailed the publication as a “valuable contribution” that goes beyond academic research for its own sake.

“From the Compendium, I have seen examples of research that emerged directly from field experiences—studies that were not just theoretical but implemented and tested, with real results,” he said.

“This kind of evidence-based and practice-driven research is what we need. It ensures findings do not remain on paper but translate into solutions that improve lives.”

For the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Muyi Aina, the compendium arrives at a time of new initiatives at the grassroots level.

“When you are determined to make a difference and accelerate impact, you need tools that provide guidance and knowledge,” he said.

“This compendium offers the insights and practical knowledge we need to strengthen our work and ensure better outcomes for our people.”

Solina’s Chief Executive Officer, Uchenna Igbokwe, said the greatest challenge has never been a shortage of research but its inaccessibility.

“Often, research findings are locked away in academic journals that most policymakers and health managers don’t read,” he noted.

“What we have done is to distill the evidence into a concise, clear document that highlights policy implications without overwhelming technical language.”

Igbokwe added that the launch was only the beginning. The compendium, he said, would be taken directly to government offices and health agencies to ensure its lessons and influence decision-making.

He also warned that health financing remained a major obstacle, arguing that Nigeria must reduce reliance on dwindling donor support by strengthening domestic funding streams such as health insurance and the Basic Health Care Provision Fund.

Stakeholders at the launch agreed that the publication could mark a turning point if effectively deployed.

The challenge, they said, lies not in producing evidence, but in ensuring it drives action at every level of the health system.

