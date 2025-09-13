Nigeria endorses China’s global governance initiative

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Federal Republic of Nigeria conveyed its appreciation to the Government of the People’s Republic of China for launching the new Global Governance Initiative (GGI) at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Plus meeting held in Tianjin, China, on September 1, 2025.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mr.Kimiebi Ebinefa, on Thursday in Abuja.

Launched ahead of the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, the GGI represents a timely and thoughtful contribution to ongoing efforts aimed at strengthening the international system.

Building on previous initiatives: the Global Development Initiative (GDI), Global Security Initiative (GSI), and Global Civilization Initiative (GCI), the GGI seeks to address pressing challenges in global governance, including the need for broader representation, enhanced respect for international law, and more effective responses to climate change, digital inequality, and emerging technologies.

Nigeria particularly welcomes the initiative’s emphasis on five foundational principles including sovereign equality, rule of law, multilateralism, people-centered Governance and results-oriented action.

As one of Africa’s largest economies and an active participant in multilateral diplomacy, Nigeria views the GGI as a valuable platform for advancing shared priorities, including reform of the United Nations, inclusive governance in emerging domains such as artificial intelligence, cyberspace, and outer space, and the promotion of equitable development.

Nigeria further recognizes the potential for alignment between the GGI and its national development objectives, principle of strategic autonomy as well as the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

In this regard, Nigeria remains committed to working collaboratively with partners across the Global South to foster consensus, strengthen regional cooperation, and contribute meaningfully to a sustainable and equitable global order.

Through its support for the GGI, Nigeria reaffirms its enduring commitment to a more just, inclusive, and effective international order, one that reflects the aspirations of all peoples and upholds the principles of shared responsibility and mutual respect.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2