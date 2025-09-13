September 13, 2025
Minister Imaan calms tensions, forgives protesting workers, pledges better welfare

by Peter Anayo0159

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU , Abuja

The Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has once again demonstrated her exceptional leadership and motherly disposition on Friday by calming tensions and forgiving workers who had earlier staged protests at the ministry.

Speaking at a town hall meeting with staff in Abuja, the Minister warmly embraced the workers’ apologies, stressing that she held no grudges and that unity was paramount for the progress of the ministry.

Her humility and open-hearted forgiveness drew thunderous applause from the excited workforce, many of whom referred to her as a mother figure.

Union Chairperson, Mrs. Anne Orjiobele and Comrade Success Alake, along with other staff representatives, admitted that the earlier protest was misguided and pledged renewed support for the minister.

They appealed to her to continue working assiduously for the welfare of staff, emphasizing that the misunderstanding was not premeditated.

In a symbolic gesture of goodwill and encouragement, the Minister announced the distribution of a 50kg bag of rice to each worker present at the hall—an announcement that was greeted with cheers and excitement.

Hajiya Sulaiman-Ibrahim urged staff to look beyond internal differences and focus on the bigger mission of the Ministry as the “conscience of the country,” with the responsibility of championing the rights and welfare of women, children, families, and vulnerable groups.

She noted: “We should all be human beings first before anything else.

Unity is the only way forward. I have nothing against anyone, and I believe we can solve our challenges through dialogue and mutual respect.”

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Jonathan Eze stated that the minister further assured that staff welfare remained a priority under her leadership, while also clarifying that certain administrative duties fall within the purview of the Permanent Secretary and Directors.

At the meeting, staff members raised concerns on welfare, housing, training, and inclusion, which the Minister promised to look into within the limits of available resources. She encouraged everyone to see themselves as collaborators rather than adversaries.

The historic meeting ended on a joyous note, with workers singing, dancing, and openly celebrating what many described as “a new beginning” for peace and collaboration in the Ministry of Women Affairs.

 

