Leadway, PFSCU, State govts PULA Foundations collaborate to boost agric resilience against climate shocks

…Set to flagoff nationwide roadshow

Leadway Assurance, Nigeria’s leading insurance company has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s agricultural landscape through its public-private partnerships with the Presidential Food Systems Coordinating Unit (PFSCU), State Governments and PULA Foundation. This collaboration ensures climate-conscious agricultural solutions and insurance solutions are available to over 249,000 small holder farmers across eight states in Nigeria: Borno, Enugu, Taraba, Ekiti, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Plateau and Jigawa.

The Presidential Food Systems Coordinating Unit (PFSCU) drives the implementation of Nigeria’s Renewed Hope Agenda for food systems transformation. Through initiatives like the Harvesting Hope Caravan, PFSCU works to strengthen coordination, build resilience, and foster inclusive growth across the agricultural sector. On the other hand, Pula Foundation aims to build resilience for over 30 million vulnerable people annually by 2020 by integrating Insurance into Public-Private partnerships with insurers across emerging markets in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Through this partnership, participating State Governments are subsidizing 50% of the insurance premiums on behalf of farmers, while PULA/BAYER foundations is covering the balance via donor financing. This structure ensures that farmers, many of whom are highly vulnerable to climate-related risks, can now access and afford protection against shocks that continue to threaten food security across the country; such as droughts, floods, and pest outbreaks.

The initiative is also set to be amplified through the Harvesting Hope Caravan – a nationwide grassroots engagement roadshow across four geopolitical zones in the country. While the caravan represents an important awareness-building engagement activity, it is only one part of a larger effort to empower farmers with innovative solutions, education, and practical support to navigate the harsh realities of climate change and boost productivity.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Ayoola Fatona, Global Head of Agricultural Risk Solutions at Leadway Assurancecommented, “this partnership is more than selling insurance, it is about building a climate-smart agricultural landscapethat is resilient, inclusive, and sustainable. Together with PFSCU, PULA, and state governments, we are helping farmers secure their livelihoods, encouraging innovation, and safeguarding Nigeria’s food systems for the future.”

Commenting further, Mr. Gboyega Lesi, Managing Director of Leadway Assurance said, “At Leadway, we recognise the urgent need to strengthen Nigeria’s agricultural landscape in the face of climate change. Our role goes beyond risk transfer, we are enabling farmers with knowledge, advisory, and access to solutions that make them more resilient. This partnership shows how public-private collaborations can protect livelihoods and build lasting food security for our country.”

The Harvesting Hope initiative underscores the role of insurance and advisory services as catalysts for agricultural transformation. By embedding climate-conscious strategies into grassroots engagement, Leadway and its partners are charting a path toward a future-ready Nigerian agricultural system that supports farmers but also empowers communities and fuels inclusive economic growth.

Leadway Assurance is one of Nigeria’s leading insurance companies, providing a wide range of financial protection services including life, general business, and agricultural insurance. With over 50 years of experience, Leadway is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions and superior service to its customers.