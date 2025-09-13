FG partners Civil Society for better service delivery

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Federal Government has urged Civil Society Organisations to provide inputs and suggestions that can help improve service delivery to Nigerians.

This was contained in a statement signed by Osagie Jacobs J. I (Mrs), Director, Information and Public Relations.

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, made this call on Thursday in Abuja during the Citizens and Stakeholders Engagement Forum.

Bagudu encouraged the Civil Society to engage with the data supplied by the National Bureau of Statistics when gathering information on the government’s policies and programmes.

The minister observed that citizens’ engagement is an ongoing partnership, as the support from civil society would assist the government in delivering improved services at the ward level.

The Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation, Dr Taminu Yakubu, during a presentation on “The Role of Citizens in the Budget Preparatory Process,” highlighted that the Nigerian Constitution empowers citizens and makes them the ultimate owners of public resources that influence the budgetary process.

He explained the budget cycle process and urged citizens to take a greater interest in its implementation, calling on Nigerians not to see themselves as mere spectators but as co-owners of the appropriation.

Yakubu stated, “A budget with citizens is the nation’s future.”

He clarified the simultaneous implementation of the 2024 and 2025 budgets, explaining that by extending the lifespan of the capital component of the 2024 appropriation law, both were being operated concurrently.

The Statistician General of the Federation and CEO of the National Bureau of Statistics, Prince Adeyemi Adeniran, advised civil society groups to utilise NBS official data when making informed decisions, noting that the data are publicly available.

While welcoming the civil society groups, the Acting Permanent Secretary, Dr Sampson Ebimaro, said the engagement was a testament to the ministry’s unwavering belief in the invaluable experience and wisdom of civil society, which he said the government should utilise in the decision-making process.

He stated, “The insights you share, the concerns you raise, and the solutions you proffer will no doubt shape our development trajectory.

“We are here to listen, learn, and collaborate because we recognise that sustainable development can only be achieved when government policies are grounded in serving the interests of the people.”

He emphasised that transparent governance, participatory planning, and accountable resource management are not only good practices but also every Nigerian’s fundamental rights.

Personnel from Civil Society groups attending the meeting include Mr. Oumar Ndiaye, Ford Foundation; Mr. Kosisochukwu Umeh, Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC); Mr. Eze Onyekpere, Lead Director, Centre for Social Justice (CSJ); Ms. Alice Adebayo, BudgIT; Dr Tijani Abdulkareem, Social Economic Research and Development Centre (SERDC); Mr Tunde Salmon, Good Governance Team; and Mr. Uyi Osagie, Central Results Delivery Unit, Office of the Special Adviser on Policy Monitoring.

