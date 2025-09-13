Emergency Rule: I have fulfilled presidential mandate in Rivers, Ibas declared

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Sole Administrator, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, on Friday declared that he has achieved the mandate handed to him by President Bola Tinubu following the declaration of emergency rule in the state on March 18, 2024.

Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas was appointed Sole Administrator of Rivers State after President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in the state, following the suspension of the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, his Deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu and members of the state House of Assembly for an initial six months, with the President alleging insecurity and total collapse of governance in the state.

With less than a week to the completion of the 6 months of emergency rule, the Sole Administrator has boasted that he has achieved his mandate following the successful restoration of democratic governance at the grassroots level, with the conduct of the local government elections.

Ibas made the declaration at the Government House Port Harcourt, during a ceremony where the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) presented the comprehensive report of the recently concluded local government elections of the State to him.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ibas stated that the peaceful conduct of the polls and the subsequent swearing-in of democratically elected Chairmen and Councillors across all 23 Local Government Areas marked the direct fulfillment of the presidential directive issued to him on March 18, 2025.

“Mr. President’s mandate to me was clear: to stabilize the state, create an enabling environment for the re-establishment of its institutions, and return Rivers State back to full democratic governance,” the Administrator said.

“With the successful conduct and swearing-in of local government chairmen and their councils, I believe we have decisively achieved the mandate that we were given.”

He commended RSIEC for organising what he described as a fair, credible, and transparent electoral process, which has been widely praised within and beyond the state.

“For once, an election was conducted where nobody was harassed, where people went out freely to express themselves and to select whom they wanted as their leaders.

This is a testament to the peaceful and enabling environment we have collectively fostered,” he remarked.

The Administrator gave the assurance that his administration would meticulously review the RSIEC report and issue an official government white paper in due course.

He extended his profound appreciation to his team, security agencies, and state officials for their collaborative effort and synergy, noting that “this is what it takes to build nations.”

Earlier, while presenting the detailed report, the Chairman of RSIEC, Dr. Michael Odey, described the election as a “historic achievement” for the state and the country.

He revealed that the document provides a full account of the entire process, from the initial notice of election to stakeholder engagements, polling, collation of results, and the final announcement of winners.

“The report highlights our modest achievements, our challenges, and provides key recommendations that will strengthen future elections in Rivers State,” Dr. Odey stated.

He emphasized that the Commission operated strictly in accordance with the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission Law of 2018 (as amended) and credited the election’s success to robust collaboration with political parties, civil society organizations, and security agencies.

Dr. Odey also expressed the Commission’s gratitude to the Administrator for providing “adequate and sufficient” funding, which enabled an unprecedented feat in Nigerian electoral management.

“In the history of election management in Nigeria, be it national or sub-national, no institution has ever organized, coordinated, conducted, and supervised a complete electoral process within a period of 30 days.

With all modesty, I have no regrets in stating this fact for the record,” he declared.

The RSIEC Chairman concluded by commending the people of Rivers State for their peaceful participation and cooperation throughout the exercise, praying for the continued progress and prosperity of the state.

